Aiden® Accelerates Global Growth with New Openings and More Than 20 Hotels in Development

Design-driven boutique portfolio reaches 58 hotels worldwide and expands brand art initiative

PHOENIX, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BWH® Hotels, the leading hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies including WorldHotels™, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels, today announced continued global expansion of Aiden, its bold, contemporary and design-driven boutique hotel brand. The growing Aiden portfolio reflects sustained demand for the brand's flexible development model, design-led positioning and locally inspired guest experience, while providing guests access to the award-winning Best Western Rewards® loyalty program. Recent openings across Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe reinforce the brand's appeal among travelers seeking distinctive stays and hotel owners looking to leverage the reach of a global hotel company and one of the industry's most trusted loyalty programs.

Aiden

"Travelers today aren't looking for another hotel that feels exactly like the last one. They want places with personality, a sense of discovery and a connection to the destination. That's exactly what Aiden delivers," said Brad LeBlanc, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer at BWH Hotels. "Every hotel has its own story and creative expression, while still benefiting from the global scale, support and reach of our portfolio. It's a combination that's resonating strongly with both guests and developers."

Recent Openings and Design-Led Global Expansion

Building on its growing international presence, Aiden continues to expand across key markets in 2026:

Aiden by Best Western Velbert (January 2026): Advanced the brand's European footprint with a property designed to reflect the character of its local community, bringing Aiden's signature blend of contemporary design and neighborhood-inspired storytelling to a growing urban market in Germany.

Advanced the brand's European footprint with a property designed to reflect the character of its local community, bringing Aiden's signature blend of contemporary design and neighborhood-inspired storytelling to a growing urban market in Germany. Aiden Surawong Bangkok (May 2026): Introduced the brand's contemporary, design-forward aesthetic to Thailand with 77 rooms inspired by Bangkok's creative energy, designed for modern urban travelers and digital nomads seeking a stay rooted in local culture.

Introduced the brand's contemporary, design-forward aesthetic to Thailand with 77 rooms inspired by Bangkok's creative energy, designed for modern urban travelers and digital nomads seeking a stay rooted in local culture. Aiden by Best Western Sacramento Downtown (May 2026): Deepened the brand's North American footprint with a property shaped by Sacramento's creative community, integrating design elements inspired by the culture, creativity and character of California's capital city.

Deepened the brand's North American footprint with a property shaped by Sacramento's creative community, integrating design elements inspired by the culture, creativity and character of California's capital city. Aiden by Best Western Kansas City Downtown (June 2026): An all-new, refined hotel in the heart of the Midwest, inspired by Kansas City's dynamic creative energy and celebrated culinary scene, brought to life through the distinctly local design that defines the Aiden experience.

Future Growth Markets

Aiden continues to attract interest across global markets, focusing on new development in destinations where travelers seek hotels with local character. Momentum continues with anticipated openings later this year and in early 2027:

Aiden Denver (Fall 2026): Inspired by the creative spirit of Denver's RiNo district, Aiden Denver will immerse guests in the neighborhood's culture through locally inspired design and connections to one of the city's most dynamic arts communities. The experience is anchored by Rooftop Social, a vibrant rooftop destination with elevated food and beverage offerings and sweeping skyline views.

Inspired by the creative spirit of Denver's RiNo district, Aiden Denver will immerse guests in the neighborhood's culture through locally inspired design and connections to one of the city's most dynamic arts communities. The experience is anchored by Rooftop Social, a vibrant rooftop destination with elevated food and beverage offerings and sweeping skyline views. Aiden Tempe (Fall 2026): Featuring a refreshed lobby, reimagined rooftop experience and Burnt Flour, a new food-and-beverage concept centered on wood-fired pizza and fresh homemade dough, this property is designed to serve as a vibrant gathering place that reflects the energy and creativity of Tempe's vibrant Arizona State University neighborhood.

Featuring a refreshed lobby, reimagined rooftop experience and Burnt Flour, a new food-and-beverage concept centered on wood-fired pizza and fresh homemade dough, this property is designed to serve as a vibrant gathering place that reflects the energy and creativity of Tempe's vibrant Arizona State University neighborhood. Aiden Toronto Airport (Fall 2026): Marking the brand's debut in Canada, the hotel will redefine the traditional airport hotel experience with elevated design, a dramatic skylit atrium restaurant, a jazz-inspired cocktail lounge and thoughtfully curated spaces for business and leisure travelers. The 145-room boutique lifestyle hotel also showcases the potential of adaptive reuse, transforming a former office building into a modern hospitality destination.

Marking the brand's debut in Canada, the hotel will redefine the traditional airport hotel experience with elevated design, a dramatic skylit atrium restaurant, a jazz-inspired cocktail lounge and thoughtfully curated spaces for business and leisure travelers. The 145-room boutique lifestyle hotel also showcases the potential of adaptive reuse, transforming a former office building into a modern hospitality destination. Aiden Pullman (Summer 2027): Perched above Pullman with panoramic views of the rolling Palouse hills, the hotel will blend scenic Northwest charm with exceptional convenience. Located minutes from Washington State University and downtown Pullman, it will offer an inviting home base for guests exploring the region's dining, golf, craft breweries and outdoor recreation.

"Art Welcomes You In" Series Expansion

Building on the launch at Aiden by Best Western Sacramento Downtown, which introduced the first expression of the "Art Welcomes You In" initiative through a 55-foot mural by Northern California-based artist John Osgood, Aiden continues to expand the program as a defining element of its neighborhood-driven design approach. The initiative brings together local artists and hotel design teams to create permanent, site-specific installations that reflect the culture, history and creative identity of each surrounding community. The program will next expand to Aiden Denver, where commissioned artists will develop works inspired by the neighborhood's character and creative landscape, further reinforcing Aiden's commitment to locally rooted, design-led hospitality.

For more expansion information, please visit our development website. High-resolution photos are available here. To book a stay, please visit bestwestern.com.

About BWH® Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading, global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels. The global enterprise boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*. With 18 brands across every chain scale segment, from luxury to value-driven, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. For more information, visit bwhhotels.com.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

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SOURCE BWH Hotels