AiDEN Services Hub launches with strong ecosystem of mobility service partners and Light- and Heavy weight vehicle manufacturers.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AiDEN Automotive, a connected services platform that provides bi-directional communication between vehicles, services and infrastructure, today announced the availability of AiDEN Services Hub, the industry's first solution to enable real-time communication and tailored services across vehicle brands, infrastructure and service providers to create a better in-vehicle experience. The AiDEN Services Hub already boasts a strong and growing ecosystem of more than 20 partners across insurance, parking, maintenance, fleet management and entertainment.

AiDEN Automotive Disrupts Connected Services Market

"Aiden brings a fresh approach to putting vehicle data to work seamlessly in service of the consumer with simultaneously being GDPR compliant," said Roger C. Lanctot, Director, Automotive Connected Mobility at TechInsights.

While the idea of connected vehicles has been around for decades, the automotive industry continues to face major challenges in creating a bi-directional connected services network. There is a need for a complete and efficient solution that addresses the delivery and management of digital services, as well as communication, revenue, and privacy compliance across all parties – OEMS, service providers and drivers. Proprietary cloud integrations, mobile apps and external on-board diagnostic (OBD) hardware provide only partial solutions, use anonymous data and lack scalability and compliance with current privacy regulations.

The AiDEN Hub is the first bi-directional service hub for the automotive industry. The software-only solution streams real-time services across vehicle brands, providing a simple and intuitive experience for OEMs, service providers and drivers. With 100% GDPR and CCPA compliance, AiDEN's consent management feature ensures improved and personalized features and experiences, all while maintaining the highest level of privacy protection.

"Different car brands cannot talk to other car brands, cities can't talk to cars, insurance companies can't talk to cars, and most communication to vehicles is one-way – the industry's current infrastructure is too slow and fragmented, and everyone does it differently," said Niclas Gyllenram, CEO of AiDEN Automotive. "We knew it was possible to create a world where your vehicle anticipates your every need, delivering tailored services to you in an instant while at the same time providing a platform for OEMs and service providers to create added value for drivers, while also creating new revenue streams. It's a win-win-win for everyone."

AiDEN utilizes a single software install that sits on top of a vehicle's Android Automotive OS (AAOS), standardizing data and communication. This results in a consistent set of normalized data. The solution is an innovative off-the-shelf software which takes minutes to install, can be installed over the air (OTA), and enables infinite services in the vehicle providing contextual and tailored user experiences for both new and existing cars.

The AiDEN HUB enables OEMs to dynamically manage services and data through one system instead of having to manage data streams from dozens, if not hundreds, of different service providers. AiDEN provides OEMs with complete access and control over managing, monitoring, and monetizing services in real-time, and they can choose which services to connect with their vehicles and can specify which services are offered in specific vehicles by VIN number. This gives OEM's a never-before-seen ability to activate services at any geographic scale with the flick of a switch.

AiDEN partners with Volvo Group through the innovation hub CampX in a proof-of-value project that will run until Q3 2023, to contribute to develop future transport solutions. The project's main focus is to validate high value applications made possible by AiDENs novel software. The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment and power solutions for marine and industrial applications.

Similarly, Lynk & Co., a European OEM and new mobility brand, is testing AiDEN's technology on production cars, with the ambition to bring in more tailored services in line with their mobility subscriptions: a flexible, no-strings attached way to move.

Service partners have the flexibility to choose specific signals, set the frequency of data, and create contextual triggers. This allows them to gather data before and after a trigger event, and provide a service back to the vehicle. AiDEN's user interface pipeline activates an ability to launch & operate web apps to communicate directly with the driver. No complex coding, nor expensive third-party in-vehicle apps are required. Some of the leading Service partners working actively with AiDEN are:

If Insurance, one of the largest insurance providers in Northern Europe, partnered with AiDEN early on as they saw the value in drivers being in control of the data they share with insurance providers, as well as the value in having direct communication with drivers to share incentives, facilitate easy and rapid incident reporting and much more.

Road.Travel is offering adaptive travel guides through the AiDEN Services Hub: a new standard in virtual guidance, featuring road trips curated by experts that evolve with users' needs, interests and budgets, accessible through all devices, including in-car screens.

"We are excited to be working with amazing companies who are leaders in their industries as our inaugural service partners, as it validates the value that AiDEN brings to not only the driver, but also service partners and OEMs," added Gyllenram.

AiDEN's seamlessly integrated in-vehicle user interface enables the driver to select and manage their services at any time. The data and connection between the driver and service partner will only start once it is selected and approved by the driver.

About AiDEN Automotive

AiDEN Automotive is the first connected services solution that provides streaming 2-way communication between vehicles, services and infrastructure. Founded in 2021 by three Volvo connected services engineers, AiDEN's mission is to make the in-vehicle experience seamless, responsive and convenient, while at the same time creating revenue streams for both OEMs and service partners. The AiDEN platform provides simple and intuitive 100% GDPR and CCPA compliant consent management enabling car owners to choose which digital services they desire. Investors include Mentors Fund, multiple veteran Silicon Valley angel investors, and its Seed Round is being led by HyperbloomX. The company is based in San Ramon, CA with offices in Sweden.

