GearBrain and MakeUseOf Recognize the AiDEN Service Hub as one of the Most Innovative New Products for Automotive In-Vehicle Experience

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AiDEN Automotive, the industry's first connected services platform providing bi-directional communication between vehicles, services and infrastructure, today announced that the AiDEN Services Hub received two awards on its debut at the Mobile World Congress 2023 show in Barcelona, Spain.

AiDEN Automotive Wins Two Awards at Mobile World Congress 2023

GearBrain gave AiDEN the Editor's Choice award, stating "what GearBrain likes about Aiden's system is how the drivers will have more control and offer their car's infotainment system. Aiden's software will make it easier for drivers to select and manage their in-vehicle services through an integrated user interface. And data providers will be able to offer more robust services for drivers and deliver them over a secured platform."

MakeUseOf recognized AiDEN with the Most Innovative Product award, stating "AiDEN Services Hub will revolutionize the connected car industry for the better, bringing a never-before-seen level of connectivity between the driver, the vehicle, and the world around us."

The AiDEN Hub is the first bi-directional service hub for the automotive industry. The software-only solution streams real-time services across vehicle brands, providing a simple and intuitive experience for OEMs, service providers and drivers. With 100% GDPR and CCPA compliance, AiDEN's consent management feature ensures improved and personalized features and experiences, all while maintaining the highest level of privacy protection.

"The AiDEN team was excited to receive these two awards at Mobile World Congress," said Jonas Fenn, Chief Commercial Officer and Co-Founder of AiDEN. "As a new start-up, it validates the hard work and dedication from the entire team to create a truly unique solution that elevates the connected vehicle to new heights. We knew it was possible to create a GDPR compliant solution that delivered tailored services in real-time and in-vehicle, while at the same time providing a platform for OEMs and service providers to create added value for drivers and enable new revenue streams."

To learn more, visit www.aidenauto.com or email unlock@aidenauto.com.

About AiDEN Automotive

AiDEN Automotive is the first connected services solution that provides streaming 2-way communication between vehicles, services and infrastructure. Founded in 2021 by three Volvo connected services engineers, AiDEN's mission is to make the in-vehicle experience seamless, responsive and convenient, while at the same time creating revenue streams for both OEMs and service partners. The AiDEN platform provides simple and intuitive 100% GDPR and CCPA compliant consent management enabling car owners to choose which digital services they desire. Investors include Mentors Fund, multiple veteran Silicon Valley angel investors, and its Seed Round is being led by HyperbloomX. The company is based in San Ramon, CA with offices in Sweden.

Press Contact: Angela Simoes, 4153022934, http://www.aidenauto.com

SOURCE AiDEN Automotive