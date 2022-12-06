Aiden Expands its Industry-Leading Advisory Board with Five Luminaries

New Advisory Board Members Bring Expertise in Key Areas that Enhance and Accelerate Aiden's Go-to-Market Strategy and Execution

MCKINNEY, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiden Technologies, the provider of modern, intelligent software packaging and deployment for Microsoft Windows, today announced the addition of five industry luminaries to its Board of Advisors. The new members bring expertise in a variety of fields including finance, risk mitigation, insurance, legal, cybersecurity, data privacy and management of high-growth companies.

Aiden's newly announced board members include:

Adam Abresch, CIC, CLCS, CCIC, is the National Cyber Risk Practice Leader at Acrisure, one of the world's largest insurance brokerages, and he is widely respected as an expert in cyber security and digital risk mitigation.

Gareth Barr is Managing Director, Head of Digital Workflows Platform Solutions at JPMorgan Chase, and he brings more than 30 years of cross-sector international experience leading technology organizations and driving digital transformations.

Matt Hollcraft is Director of Technology & Cybersecurity, Private Equity Markets at Clearwater as well as an Adjunct Instructor at the Graziadio Business School at Pepperdine University.

Jeff Perry is Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Carta, a pioneer in equity management software, and he brings a wealth of experience from his roles at industry leaders such as DocuSign, Oracle and Merrill Lynch.

Leslie T. Thornton is Corporate Director of Southwest Gas Holdings and brings tremendous experience from her accomplished career in senior legal and corporate management positions, including expertise in cyber security, data privacy, mergers & acquisitions and crisis management.

These new members join an advisory board that already features a long list of luminaries who are helping Aiden steer its go-to-market strategy.

"Our advisory board was already the envy of the industry, and these new leaders take it to another level. Each of them is a respected advisor in their field and brings us expertise that is invaluable for steering Aiden's go-to-market strategy and navigating our rapid growth," said Josh Aaron, CEO of Aiden. "This has been a year of auspicious forward momentum for Aiden, including the launch of our industry-disrupting AidenVision platform. We are positioned for 2023 to be another year of tremendous growth and forward momentum."

Recently launched AidenVision™ ushers in breakthrough endpoint reporting for Aiden's customers wishing to gain visibility over their entire Windows enterprise, offering a granular, contextual view of how well each computer meets its policy-based Desired State Configuration (DSC). Using hyperautomation and natural language processing (NLP), AidenVision and AidenBot™ work together to arm IT security leaders with actionable insights, enabling them to rapidly improve their cybersecurity posture by reducing time to patch and delivering enhanced protection level agreements (PLAs) to management. For more information about AidenVision, visit https://www.meetaiden.com/aidenvision/.

Aiden is a hyperautomation solution for software deployment, patch management, and endpoint security designed to easily scale engineering work across Microsoft Windows enterprise environments. Aiden allows CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs with overloaded IT-Security teams to offload time-consuming maintenance, so their engineers can focus on more rewarding projects. Aiden's AI-bot integrates with any deployment tool, providing the content required to enforce desired state configuration and enhance compliance. By shortening the time to apply critical updates from an average of 102 days to under two weeks, Aiden reduces vulnerabilities by 97% and help desk tickets by more than 75%. Aiden is a proud member of the Microsoft for Startups community and is committed to supporting Microsoft Modern Work. For more information, go to www.meetaiden.com and follow us on Twitter at @meetaidentech.

