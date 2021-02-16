aiden Gets a Boost from Its Blockbuster Board of Trusted Advisors

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- aiden, a leading provider of autonomous endpoint security managed services, today unveiled the roster of accomplished professionals, including several IT and Cybersecurity leaders, who will serve on the company's advisory board. These trusted advisors include luminaries from highly esteemed technology, media, manufacturing, and financial companies like Microsoft, Veracode, The New York Times and Daikin, and will be tasked with helping to guide the company's go-to-market strategy.

"I've had a lot of opportunities to advise companies, including both established companies and startups and few have ever excited me as much as aiden. The sheer caliber of my fellow board members speaks for itself," said Rob Wesorick of Microsoft. "I think many people recognize endpoint vulnerabilities are proliferating at an unprecedented pace and aiden's technology and service offerings are uniquely poised to make the process of securing those endpoints, whether new or existing, simple and automated."

aiden's newly announced board members include:

Brian Leonard is the CEO & Co-Founder of Grouparoo; he is best known for being the technical co-Founder and CTO of TaskRabbit, a leader in the gig-economy space which sold to IKEA in 2017.

Bart Louwagie is a seasoned international IT leader in private equity and healthcare spaces; he currently serves as CISO for Daikin Europe.

Erinmichelle Perri is the CISO at The New York Times and former Senior Vice President, O&T Risk and Control at Citi.

Jeanne Shalvoy is an HR leader with extensive experience leading initiatives in complex global organizations, such as Hellman & Friedman, Charels Schwab , VISA, and The Gap.

Kurt Steege is an enterprise and government IT veteran who serves as CTO of ThunderCat Technology.

Rob Wesorick is Microsoft's Principal Support Planner focused on the support strategy for its commercial business while overseeing a budget of $750 million .

"I can't imagine a more able panel of industry authorities to support our mission to secure every Windows endpoint, everywhere," said Josh Aaron, CEO of aiden. "With the support of one of the best advisory boards in the industry, our leadership team will continue to focus on servicing and automating the management of software deployment and patch management designed to enhance the security of every endpoint, so that our customers can stay focused on what matters most: their businesses."

Meet aiden

aiden is an autonomous patch management, software deployment, and endpoint security managed service enabling organizations to keep Windows networks secure at scale. aiden works as an automated tactical layer with any deployment tool to ensure your computers are always up-to-date, and safer from cyber-attacks. Now your IT team can cut down the time and resources needed to maintain every Windows computer (server, desktop, or laptop) by 75% or more. For more information, go to www.meetaiden.com and follow us on social media via @meetaiden.

