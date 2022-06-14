Aiden Technologies Moves HQ to McKinney, TX

AI-Focused Enterprise Tech Startup Receives Grant Through McKinney's Innovation Fund

MCKINNEY, Texas , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiden Technologies announced today its move from Plano to McKinney, Texas to capitalize on the growth and opportunities in the entrepreneurial sector in the city. The AI and cybersecurity-focused startup with offices in NY and CA will open its new headquarters in Serendipity Labs, conveniently located at the McKinney Craig Ranch and well positioned for travelers from the three DFW airports and commuters from Dallas and the North Dallas suburbs.

Joshua Aaron - CEO, Aiden Technologies, Inc.

After demonstrating to the MEDC board Aiden's positive impact on the IT and cybersecurity ecosystem of the DFW area, revenue growth, and success in raising capital, the company received a three-year grant through McKinney's Innovation Fund. The grant is designed to support the company's market expansion, local job creation, and skills development. The Innovation Fund is intended to spur the development of a larger tech sector with the ability to put down roots in the local community and increase the number of good-paying jobs in the city of McKinney.

Aiden CEO Joshua Aaron said, "We're excited to be part of this enterprising community of entrepreneurs and tech businesses in the heart of downtown McKinney and the DFW area at large. We're eager to contribute to the local business community and are grateful for this generous grant that will help drive massive growth, create jobs, and contribute to the professional development of our staff here in Texas. And of course, we're actively seeking great talent!"

"Aiden is indicative of the type of company we are looking to attract to McKinney, and we are thrilled that they have chosen to headquarter in our community. This grant is an investment in the growth of our city, our talented people, and the future of our thriving tech industry." - Peter Tokar III, MEDC President

Aiden, founded in 2020, raised $2.95M from top-tier investors and grew revenues by more than 5x in 2021. The fast-paced company topped $1M in annual recurring revenue (ARR) earlier this year and is on target for exponential growth over the next 3 years. Aiden's company culture is based on its core values of only sharing the truth, challenging assumptions, considering every detail, promoting generosity, nurturing brilliance, and designing for dependability, which make it a perfect fit for the vibrant city of McKinney.

To learn more about Aiden, its team, and the current job openings, visit www.meetaiden.com.

Meet Aiden

Aiden is a hyperautomation solution for software deployment, patch management, and endpoint security designed to easily scale engineering work across Microsoft Windows enterprise environments. Aiden allows CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs with overloaded IT-Security teams to offload time-consuming maintenance, so their engineers can focus on more rewarding projects. Aiden's AI-bot integrates with any deployment tool, providing the content required to enforce desired state configuration and enhance compliance. By shortening the time to apply critical updates from an average of 102 days to under two weeks, Aiden reduces vulnerabilities by 97% and help desk tickets by more than 75%. Aiden is a proud member of the Microsoft for Startups community and is committed to supporting Microsoft Modern Work. For more information, go to www.meetaiden.com and follow us on Twitter at @meetaidentech.

