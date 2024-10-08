AidenAI Launches The Next Version of Digital Acceleration Platform to Revolutionize Digital Engagements for Transformative Success

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AidenAI, the US-based AI start-up focused on accelerating digital transformation through AI and Low Code/No Code, today announced the General Availability (GA) release of its groundbreaking Aiden Digital Acceleration Platform (aiDAP). aiDAP is poised to revolutionize the pace of digital engagements for businesses around the globe by significantly enhancing the speed and quality of application delivery. With aiDAP, organizations can transcend existing limitations in speed, scale, and cost for digital transformation, leveraging a proven and repeatable approach that guarantees outcomes.

For example, the Human Experience plug-in within aiDAP has recently been approved by the leading collaborative design tool Figma to help clients rapidly move from user experience design to functional prototypes and cut down development timelines by 40-50%.

"In today's fast-paced digital landscape, the ability to deliver applications swiftly and efficiently is paramount. AidenAI's,Digital Acceleration Platform addresses this critical need, enabling clients—whether they are starting from scratch (greenfield) or modernizing existing infrastructures (brownfield)—to significantly enhance both the speed and quality of their application delivery," said Srini Kamadi, CEO of AidenAI. "aiDAP is not just a platform; it's a transformative tool that empowers organizations to accelerate their digital journeys. By enabling businesses to seamlessly integrate advanced technology and streamline their operations, we are redefining what's possible in digital transformation." Kamadi added.

Key Features of aiDAP:

Tech Displacement (TechD) : AidenAI's TechD offers unique pathways for integration, workflows, and end-user computing (EUC) segments. It helps clients consolidate, standardize, and automatically migrate legacy technology debt to modern iPaaS, open-source, and low-code platforms, ensuring a smooth transition to the digital future. TechD aims to rapidly convert legacy apps from source technologies (e.g. Custom, BPM etc.) to target technologies (custom, low code etc.) or enable clients to move their integration stack with minimal manual intervention. This capability can reduce the legacy migration process by more than 60% of the typical timeline.



Aiden Industry X : Leveraging industry domain models and pre-built solutions specifically for Financial Services and Insurance to accelerate time to market, Aiden Industry X provides solutions with industry specific data models, user experience, integrations and user journeys and dashboards. It's AidenAI's cornerstone for rapid and repeatable delivery with over 25+ solutions, frameworks and demos that significantly cut down the digital transformation timelines by over 50%



Human Experience (HX) : AidenAI's HX framework brings best-in-class user experiences to the forefront, enabling organizations to seamlessly transform User Experience screens created in Figma into fully functional screens within a Cloud Native Application Stack. This means less time coding and more time innovating. Typical improvements in time to market is 40-50% especially in complex digital engagements



Aiden TX : An AI-powered solution that leverages GenAI to analyse applications and automatically generate test scripts and test data followed by automated execution and reporting of test suites. Aiden TX provides various testing capabilities—including parallel, regression, unit, integration, and usability testing—ensuring robust application performance and reliability. This has resulted in reduction of testing cycles by 30-50%



Aiden FAB : AidenAI's FAB serves as an AI-powered integration platform based on open standards, providing Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) capabilities. It offers both iPaaS and on-premise deployment options, enabling organizations to choose custom, standards-based integration middleware that meets their specific enterprise needs.



Aiden OPS : This innovative solution complements other aiDAP capabilities by providing an platform to manage application health post production. It allows 30-50% reduction in cost to serve for application management by automating various monitoring processes and integrating with client's internal tools

With aiDAP, AidenAI is enabling organizations to harness the full potential of technology, optimize processes, and ultimately drive growth.

For more information about aiDAP and how it can benefit your organization, visit https://aidenai.com.

Contact: [email protected]

About AidenAI

AidenAI delivers AI-powered, low code digital services to help large enterprises get more value faster from their digital transformation. The AidenAI Digital Acceleration Platform empowers us to deliver on this promise. It enables us to amplify enterprise potential by accelerating the design, development, and modernization of digital landscapes for the businesses we serve. We help them build an AI-core, empower agile operations with digital, and sustain it all with expertise driven by lifelong learning. We are fully committed to being an inclusive workplace where diverse talent thrives. Visit www.aidenai.com to see how AidenAI can amplify your enterprise potential.

We are a US based AI start-up with offices in 5 countries - US, Canada, Australia, India and UK and work across 30+ clients with over 400 consultants.

