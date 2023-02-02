Aiden's 3x ARR in 2022 has the Windows IT Automation emerging leader poised for Rapid Growth in 2023

Aiden's IT security solution solves complex software deployment, patch management, and endpoint security challenges for enterprise Windows environments

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiden Technologies, the provider of modern, intelligent software packaging and deployment for Microsoft Windows, achieved 3x ARR growth in 2022 as well as a series of major milestones. This significant momentum has established Aiden as an emerging leader in the rapidly-growing IT automation market and positions the company for another significant year of growth in 2023. Key milestones in 2022 include:

In February, Aiden launched a critical solution for companies with hybrid workplace environments that include Work From Anywhere (WFA) models. Aiden's Cloud Enablement allows companies to reduce the cybersecurity risks and logistical challenges of today's dispersed workforce by allowing IT teams to keep computers updated and secure no matter where they are located. With Aiden, companies embracing WFA models can reduce vulnerabilities by 97% and help desk tickets by more than 75% while dramatically accelerating the timeline for identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities.

In June, Aiden took a major step in its growth by moving its headquarters to McKinney, Texas, giving the company an HQ that will support growth in the company's staff and the innovative work of its product development and sales teams. In recognition of its automated software deployment and endpoint security solution, Aiden was also awarded a grant from the McKinney Innovation Fund, which supports emerging companies with impactful solutions for high-growth areas of the technology industry.

In November, Aiden made its most significant product launch to date with the unveiling of AidenVision™ – a breakthrough in endpoint Desired State Configuration (DSC) reporting that gives companies unprecedented visibility over their entire Windows enterprise. AidenVision provides a granular, contextual view of how well each computer meets its policy-based desired state. Using hyperautomation and natural language processing (NLP), AidenVision and AidenBot™ work together to arm IT security leaders with actionable insights, enabling them to rapidly improve their cybersecurity posture by reducing time to patch and delivering enhanced protection level agreements (PLAs) to management.

In December, Aiden capped the remarkable year by expanding its industry-leading advisory board by adding five more industry luminaries. The new members bring expertise in a variety of fields, including finance, risk mitigation, insurance, legal, cybersecurity, data privacy, and management of high-growth companies: Adam Abresch from Acrisure, Gareth Barr from JPMorgan Chase, Matt Hollcraft from Clearwater, Jeff Perry at Carta, and Leslie T. Thornton from Southwest Gas Holdings. These new advisors joined an already-stellar board of advisors who are instrumental in guiding Aiden's go-to-market strategy.

"This has been a year of tremendous forward momentum for Aiden. 2021 set a high bar for the company because we achieved so much in our first year in business, including completing a successful seed round of funding and achieving revenue growth of 5x ARR in less than 12 months. That was a hard act to follow, but 2022 was an even bigger year for Aiden with so many major milestones, strong revenue growth, expansion of our team, and so much more," said Josh Aaron, CEO of Aiden.

Aaron continued: "2023 will be an even stronger year of growth for us. AidenVision has proven to be a game-changer for organizations, which will continue to drive revenue for us. We will be bringing more innovative solutions to market in 2023 that expand our offering to customers, and we will expand our outstanding team of top Windows automation engineers. These efforts will further fuel our emergence as an industry leader and trusted partner in our growing customer base."

