Aidentified Announces $12.5 Million Series B Funding from FactSet

AI-Powered Prospecting Platform Continues Growth Trajectory with Infusion from FactSet

BOSTON, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidentified, Inc., a leading AI-powered prospecting and relationship intelligence platform for financial services professionals, today announced that it has raised $12.5 million in Series B funding from FactSet, a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider.

Aidentified, Inc. is a leading AI-powered prospecting and relationship intelligence platform for financial services.

Aidentified provides financial advisors, marketing teams, and other sales professionals with tools to identify, qualify, and convert new client relationships. Aidentified will use the investment to fund further technological development and grow its team as client adoption accelerates. Aidentified currently serves clients at top financial services firms and independent registered investment advisors.

"Today's workforce is powered by sophisticated technology that can significantly streamline time-intensive and laborious tasks. Our artificial intelligence platform helps wealth advisors, financial planners and others in similar roles identify, connect with and build valuable relationships with prospective clientele more easily," said Tom Rauker, President and Co-CEO of Aidentified. "Our platform's rich dataset enables anyone to spend their prospecting time more strategically. We're thankful to the team at FactSet for their support and investment as we continue on our growth journey."

Aidentified gives users the ability to search for specific identity markers such as income, wealth segment, location, and hobbies, along with verifiable contact information. Further, it employs AI and machine learning-based algorithms and models to visualize user connections with prospects and harness its clients' networks for referrals. As of 2024, the company has mapped 16 billion 1st-degree connections and 800 billion 2nd-degree connections, making Aidentified a leading provider of relationship data.

"There is currently no other technology that surfaces key personal and professional connections to the same level of detail as Aidentified. We believe that the Aidentified service, in combination with FactSet's public and private company data and analytical capabilities, will dramatically accelerate prospecting and business development efforts for advisors and other financial professionals," said Greg King, Head of Wealth Management at FactSet. "The team at Aidentified has a proven track record of building successful businesses, and we're pleased to support their ongoing work."

To learn more about Aidentified, visit https://www.aidentified.com/

About Aidentified

Aidentified helps financial services professionals create relationships that matter. As a leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting and first party data enrichment, our platform combines professional and household data to offer a 360º view of clients and prospects, along with the best path for engagement. With our proprietary algorithms and relationship cloud functionality – fed by 210 million consumer and 100 million professional U.S. profiles and powered by the latest AI and machine learning techniques – Aidentified provides organizations with unparalleled insights into customer and prospect analytics, real-time wealth events and nuanced relationship mapping.

Aidentified was recognized by the SIIA CODIE awards as Best Industry Contact Relationship Management Solution in 2024, as "One to Watch" in Snowflake's 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack Report, and was featured on WealthTech100's 2024 list of the world's most innovative WealthTech companies.

Aidentified was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.aidentified.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn .

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS| NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to nearly 8,000 global clients, including over 206,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award winner. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

