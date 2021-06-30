Aidentified Recognized as a Finalist in WealthManagement.com 2021 Industry Awards for Best AI Technology

BOSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidentified LLC, the emerging leader in ai-driven sales and relationship intelligence, was recognized as a finalist for Best AI Technology for Financial Advisors in Informa's WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, the "Wealthies".

Aidentified's state-of-the-art ai-technology unlocks new insights into non-obvious relationships and referrals from overlapping board members down to neighbors. Deeper tech-driven insights uncover merged professional and household profiles to share a wholistic view of prospects and clients which includes wealth segments, personal interests, children's education ranges and more. Financial advisors are presented with targeted opportunities, pathways for warm referrals, robust insights into their prospects lives and real-time notifications that allow them to more personally and efficiently engage and build meaningful relationships with their clients.

Now in its seventh year, WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. "The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards allow us to recognize the creativity, success and excellence of firms like Aidentified that serve the financial advisor community," commented WealthManagement.com editor-in-chief David Armstrong.

William O'Conor, WealthManagement.com Managing Director, reported that they had received more than 900 nominations from 346 companies, an increase of over 40% from previous years. With record-breaking nominations, the panel of judges, lead by Armstrong, had numerous exceptional submissions to review to determine the finalists who are bringing new innovations to the market.

"We are honored to be named a finalist by such a prestigious group who has invested much time and effort to review countless innovative products and services," says Ned Dane, Chief Strategy Officer of Aidentified and former financial executive from Oppenheimer Funds and Merrill Lynch. "I left the financial industry to help build a tool that will make a difference in the daily activities of financial advisors, and we are so thrilled to be recognized for these efforts. I want to extend my congratulations to the other finalists, some of whom are our own clients and partners."

Winners will be announced on September 9th.

About Aidentified

Aidentified was founded by twin brothers Darr and Tom Aley after a number of successful data-related ventures and work at Amazon, D&B, and Dow Jones. The unmet opportunity they saw was the "Holy Grail" of combining an individual's consumer and professional attributes into a unified single household profile, using new technology to surface relevant relationships.

Leveraging 210 million U.S. profiles, Aidentified uses the latest AI and machine learning technologies that allow its customers to search for prospects based on recent wealth events that include stock trades, M&As, IPOs, management changes, investments, income, age, location, personal interests and more. Aidentified's proprietary Relationship Mapping algorithms further help by connecting customers' personal, corporate and client networks to find the strongest path to a prospect. (www.aidentified.com)

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business—all from one site.

