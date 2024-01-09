Aidéo Technologies™, a Leading Provider of AI-Powered Medical Coding Workflow Productivity Tools, Announces Record Growth for Fiscal Year 2023

News provided by

Aideo Technology

09 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Significant advancements in Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) for medical coding, specifically the integration of Large Language Models into the Gemini AutoCode™ solution along with enhancements to the Gemini Coder Platform™ fuels customer and partner expansion across multiple medical specialties.

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidéo Technologies, a leading provider of AI-powered medical coding workflow productivity tools, announced today the achievement of banner growth in sales, data science and IT technology development for 2023.

During 2023, Aidéo integrated Large Language Models (LLMs) with its existing Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) models to deploy and deliver Generative AI to the medical coding market. Along with customer-driven technology advancements to the Gemini Coder Platform, Aidéo deepened customer and partner relationships in the radiology, ambulatory surgical centers and emergency markets while fueling new growth into anesthesia, and urgent care and E/M (evaluation and management) coding for practice management settings.

"2023 was an important year in the evolution of Aidéo," said Raj Alva, Aidéo Chairman of the Board. "Integrating LLMs into our data science tech stack was a key advancement in bringing Generative AI to our solution. The revenue cycle expertise that our team leverages along with the technology we've developed is the combination that the medical coding marketing is seeking and we're looking forward to continuing our growth into 2024 and beyond."

Generative AI will allow Aidéo to continue to increase its pace of innovation by decreasing the amount of time to onboard new medical specialties, increasing the speed and frequency of model growth, and the ability to mitigate AI hallucinations and model drift.

"I'm pleased with the progress our team has made over the last year," said David Shelton, CEO of Aidéo. "The impact we've had with both our AI capabilities and the improvement we bring to medical coding operations has been substantial and well received. We are well poised to continue our growth trajectory."

Aidéo's Gemini Solutions Suite™ empowers medical coders through the combination of the Gemini Coder Platform™ and Gemini AutoCode™ solutions. The combination of the Aidéo platform and AI-driven coding allows for a collaboration between human medical coders and AI to continue to accelerate autonomous coding capabilities that drive cost reductions and productivity gains.

Aidéo Technologies

Aidéo Technologies is a leading provider of AI-powered medical coding productivity solutions to the revenue cycle management industry. Creating scalable and repeatable coding efficiency, Aidéo Technologies' Gemini Solution Suite empowers and complements medical coders with workflow efficiencies, artificial intelligence, and supplemental coding services. The Gemini Coder Platform™, Gemini AutoCode™, and Gemini Coding Assist™ solutions are optimized to work together for maximum impact in creating efficiency and improving accuracy through workflow improvements and autonomous and predictive coding. Aidéo is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL with locations in the San Francisco Bay area and Mumbai, India.

SOURCE Aideo Technology

Also from this source

Advantum Health, A Leading Technology-Enabled Revenue Cycle Management Provider to Physicians, Hospitals and Health Systems, Chooses Aideo Technologies' Gemini Coder Platform and Gemini AutoCode Solutions to Streamline Coding Operations and Create Capacity for Growth

Aidéo Technologies, a leading provider of AI-powered medical coding workflow productivity tools, announced today that Advantum Health, a premier...
Pollux Systems, A Leading National Revenue Cycle Management Provider, Partners with Aideo Technologies to Achieve Significant Efficiency Gains in Mid-Revenue Cycle Medical Coding and Billing Operations

Pollux Systems, A Leading National Revenue Cycle Management Provider, Partners with Aideo Technologies to Achieve Significant Efficiency Gains in Mid-Revenue Cycle Medical Coding and Billing Operations

Aidéo Technologies, a leading provider of AI-powered medical coding workflow productivity tools, announced today that Pollux Systems, a leading...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.