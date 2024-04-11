Aidéo Technologies™ and AAPC Announce Licensing Relationship

AAPC Evaluation and Management (E/M) Coding Calculator to be integrated into the Gemini Coder Platform™ to empower coders working complex E/M medical claims

Aidéo will offer the E/M Coding Calculator to customers electronically and embedded into the Gemini Coder Platform workflow.

Use of AAPC's tool in accordance with industry best practices and standards will guide customers to accurate reimbursements for complex E/M claims coding

Aidéo to debut functionality at AAPC HealthCon in Las Vegas April 14-17

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidéo Technologies, a leading provider of AI-powered medical coding workflow productivity tools, and AAPC, the world's largest training and credentialing organization for the business of healthcare, announced today a licensing relationship to integrate the AAPC Evaluation and Management (E/M) Coding Calculator into the Gemini Coder Platform to assist in standardizing the coding of complex E/M medical claims.

The integration of the E/M tool will provide Aidéo's customers access to cutting edge insights curated by the AAPC Audit Services Team, including:

Latest E/M Codes

Time-Based Coding Guidelines

MDM Definitions

Shared or Split Services Details

E/M Code Tables

MDM Calculation Guide

"We're excited for what our relationship with AAPC can bring to the users of the Gemini Coder Platform," said David Shelton, CEO of Aidéo. "The ability to promote uniformity and consistency in the complex world of E/M coding is something that adds value to the Gemini experience by mitigating risk and streamlining the coding process."

Specific to the evaluation and management of patients by healthcare providers, E/M coding is a crucial aspect. Part of the CPT system, these codes classify services pertaining to patient visits, encompassing office visits, hospital visits, and other encounters with the primary focus on evaluating and managing the patient's condition. Factors considered in E/M coding are medical decision-making or total time to determine the level of complexity of the encounter.

"We're pleased to integrate our E/M coding expertise into the Gemini Coder Platform," said Raemarie Jimenez, Chief Product Officer at AAPC. "E/M services are high-volume services and even small coding mistakes can cause major compliance and payment issues if the errors are repeated on a large number of claims. To ensure accurate reporting and reimbursement for these services, those involved in the coding process need to stay up to date on E/M coding rules. Aidéo 's customers will now have a turnkey way to manage E/Ms the AAPC way."

Aidéo's Gemini Solution Suite™ empowers medical coders through the combination of Gemini Coder Portal™ and Gemini AutoCode™ solutions. The combination of the Aidéo portal and AI-driven coding allows medical coders to concentrate on higher value, complex coding as the AI learns and processes routine coding tasks. The Aidéo AI solution leverages Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning and Generative AI to ingest clinical data and map language to ICD-10 and CPT codes in both a fully-automated and decision support manner.

Aidéo will debut the integration with the coding calculator at next week's AAPC HealthCon event in Las Vegas. The show runs from April 14-17 and the Aidéo team can be found in booth #136.

AAPC

AAPC is the world's largest training and credentialing organization for the business of healthcare, with 250,000 members working across more than 50 countries. AAPC is the industry standard for individuals advancing their careers and healthcare organizations navigating the complexities of revenue cycle management. From clinical documentation to medical coding and billing, and from practice management to compliance, AAPC's solutions elevate the quality and efficiency of healthcare.

Aidéo Technologies

Aidéo Technologies is a leading provider of AI-powered medical coding productivity solutions to the revenue cycle management industry. Creating scalable and repeatable coding efficiency, Aidéo Technologies' Gemini Solution Suite empowers and complements medical coders with workflow efficiencies, artificial intelligence, and supplemental coding services. The Gemini Coder Platform™, Gemini AutoCode™, and Gemini Full Service™ solutions are optimized to work together for maximum impact in creating efficiency and improving accuracy through workflow improvements and autonomous and predictive coding.

