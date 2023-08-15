Aidéo Technologies Announces Major Customer Advisory Board Driven Gemini Platform Enhancements Including Customization for Anesthesiology Coding

News provided by

Aideo Technology

15 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Improved Autonomous Coding Processing Speed, Scalability and New Dashboard Releases Highlight Enhancements in Industry Leading AI-Powered SaaS Medical Coding Platform

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidéo Technologies, a leading provider of AI-powered medical coding workflow productivity tools, announced today major enhancements to its industry leading Gemini platform for autonomous coding and coder workflow productivity.

The enhancements were driven in part by the Aidéo Customer Advisory Board (CAB) and in response to increased volume and demand on the platform.

"With the growth we're experiencing both in autonomous coding volumes and the use of the Gemini Coder Platform we saw an opportunity to increase our scalability and at the same time implement some customer-driven enhancements," said David Shelton, CEO of Aidéo. "We had a need to incorporate specific functionality for our anesthesia line of service to serve that specialty and our team turned customer feedback into delivered results in record time."

The Gemini Platform enhancements include an increase in processing speed with the system now capable of topping 20 claims per second through the autonomous coding engine. Additionally, new reporting tools and productivity dashboards spawned from the Aidéo CAB were incorporated into the product release.

"We truly value the collaboration with our customers both in the continued development of our autonomous coding capabilities and the workflow platform. The feedback we receive from the members of our CAB has been invaluable in assisting us with scaling to meet our growing demand," added Sheila Patel, Senior Director of Implementation for Aidéo.

Aidéo's Gemini Solutions Suite™ empowers coders through the combination of Gemini Coder Portal™ and Gemini AutoCode™ solutions. The combination of the Aidéo portal and AI-driven coding allows medical coders to concentrate on higher value, complex coding as the AI learns and processes routine coding tasks. In addition to direct to claim autonomous codes, Aidéo also delivers predicted codes, further empowering coders with decision support that reduces time at task by as much as 50%.

By incorporating predictions into its autonomous coding, Aidéo has developed a self-informing ecosystem where customer edits and validation are accelerating the growth of AI capabilities. This collaboration better informs the machine learning, shapes outcomes based on customer coding habits and scales autonomous coding in a repeatable and sustainable fashion.

Aidéo Technologies

Aidéo Technologies is a leading provider of AI-powered medical coding productivity solutions to the revenue cycle management industry. Creating scalable and repeatable coding efficiency, Aidéo Technologies' Gemini Solution Suite empowers and complements medical coders with workflow efficiencies, artificial intelligence, and supplemental coding services. The Gemini Coder Platform™, Gemini AutoCode™, and Gemini Coding Assist™ solutions are optimized to work together for maximum impact in creating efficiency and improving accuracy through workflow improvements and autonomous and predictive coding. Aidéo is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL with locations in the San Francisco Bay area and Mumbai, India.

SOURCE Aideo Technology

