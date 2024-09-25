Aidium Announces New Partnership with Canva: Elevating Mortgage Marketing with AI-Powered Design Tools

Merging industry-leading design capabilities with Aidium's powerful CRM platform supercharges marketing for lenders.

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidium, the premier CRM and data platform for mortgage professionals, is proud to announce its exciting new integration with Canva, the world's leading design platform. This partnership gives Aidium users the ability to create stunning, branded, and compliant marketing materials with ease using the power of Aidium's CRM and Canva's robust design suite.

Lenders can easily design everything from milestone update videos to co-marketing flyers and seamlessly pull them into their CRM campaigns. What used to take hours can now be done in just a fraction of the time, thanks to features like AI-assisted text generation and data autofill which pulls data directly into designs.

Key Features of Aidium's Canva Integration:

AI-Powered Design : Canva's AI tools streamline design tasks, enabling personalized communication with features like Magic Write, which generates text in the user's tone.

: Canva's AI tools streamline design tasks, enabling personalized communication with features like Magic Write, which generates text in the user's tone. Effortless Video Creation : Create branded, engaging videos directly in Canva, without needing extra services.

: Create branded, engaging videos directly in Canva, without needing extra services. Data Autofill for Personalization : Aidium's CRM data integrates into Canva designs, personalizing loan sheets, flyers, and more.

: Aidium's CRM data integrates into Canva designs, personalizing loan sheets, flyers, and more. Out-of-the-Box Templates: Aidium offers modern, compliant templates for loan programs, co-marketing flyers, borrower tips, and open house flyers, customizable with Canva's AI.

Streamlined for Mortgage Professionals

The Canva integration simplifies the creation of high-quality marketing materials for mortgage professionals. With this integration, teams can design branded collateral in minutes while maintaining compliance and ensuring consistency across all materials. Aidium also provides robust permissioning and controls, ensuring that all marketing assets meet compliance standards and can be easily distributed to teams, empowering users to create compliant, professional-grade marketing content efficiently.

About Aidium

Aidium is a leading CRM platform for mortgage professionals, offering tools to streamline marketing, automate processes, and enhance client engagement. Learn more at thinkaidium.com.

About Canva

Canva is a free online visual communications and collaboration platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, documents, websites, social media graphics, posters, and apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Greg Kassardjian

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

