Aidium Appoints Tony Farnsworth to Lead Sales

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidium, the leading CRM and data platform for mortgage lenders, is excited to announce the appointment of Tony Farnsworth as Vice President of Sales. Farnsworth, an industry veteran with over a decade of sales leadership experience in FinTech, will drive Aidium's sales strategy and support the company's ambitious growth plans.

Farnsworth brings extensive expertise in scaling sales organizations and developing high-performing teams. Before Aidium, Farnsworth served as Sr. Director of Business Development at Matic, an insurtech leader revolutionizing the integration of insurance within home and auto ownership. During his tenure, he expanded Matic's digital insurance marketplace, building relationships with over 40 A-rated insurance carriers, and fostering partnerships in mortgage origination, auto financing, and banking.

Prior to Matic, Farnsworth was the Sales Director at Total Expert, a mortgage technology company focused on customer engagement. He successfully led their sales strategy, overseeing a team of sales leaders and spearheading efforts that resulted in substantial revenue growth. His ability to cultivate executive-level relationships and navigate complex regulatory environments was instrumental in their expansion.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tony to Aidium. His track record in business development and leadership within the fintech space will be key to driving our continued growth," said Spencer Dusebout, CEO of Aidium. "Tony's expertise is exactly what we need to scale our business for 2025 and beyond."

"Aidium is at the forefront of delivering innovative technology solutions for lenders," said Farnsworth. "I'm excited to join and contribute to scaling sales efforts. Together, we'll empower lenders with a robust mortgage platform designed to provide solutions for every level of the organization, from sales, to marketing, to IT."

Farnsworth's appointment comes as Aidium expands its footprint in the mortgage industry and enhances its product offerings, including their recently announced Canva integration and business intelligence platform. As Vice President of Sales, he will continue to build a world-class sales organization, drive new business opportunities, and strengthen client partnerships, ensuring Aidium continues to support lenders with cutting-edge technology.

About Aidium

Aidium is the premier CRM and data platform for lenders, helping streamline marketing, automate workflows, and strengthen client relationships. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Aidium provides mortgage lenders with the tools needed to stay ahead in a competitive market. Learn more at thinkaidium.com .

