Aidium Launches AI-Powered Tool to Maximize Lender Revenue Opportunities

The new feature analyzes 5,000+ consumer data points, offering lenders a strategic method of increasing loan conversions by focusing on the most promising leads.

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidium Mortgage CRM has announced the launch of its new AI Feature: Aidium Intelligence. Unlike traditional lead scoring, which assigns simple scores based on basic actions like email opens or single event triggers, Aidium Intelligence uses AI to analyze over 5,000 consumer data points and predict a lead's readiness to purchase or refinance, so loan officers can prioritize their outreach. This revolutionary approach enables lenders to focus their efforts on leads most likely to convert, significantly enhancing efficiency and success rates of lead conversion.

"Aidium Intelligence is designed to help mortgage professionals take a proactive approach to database marketing, by utilizing AI to identify potential opportunities hidden within their existing contacts," said Spencer Dusebout, CEO of Aidium. "By using advanced propensity modeling, we enable lenders to predict consumer intent long before traditional triggers, turning dormant contacts into new opportunities. This approach allows lenders to increase top of funnel conversion rates, and recapture opportunities without any additional effort. Lenders are sitting on a gold mine of a database, and Aidium Intelligence is going to help them mine it!"

Traditional lead scoring methods offer incremental points for various customer interactions, but they often fail to capture early indicators of intent. Aidium's new technology analyzes a rich dataset of consumer behavior and integrates seamlessly with existing CRM data, offering a more precise understanding of lead readiness. This capability helps brokers, loan officers, and lending teams prioritize their outreach and make data-driven decisions that impact their bottom line.

The new AI-powered system pairs with Aidium's existing features, such as their lead management tools, marketing automations, and robust reporting suite to create a comprehensive toolkit for mortgage professionals looking to scale their operations.

Aidium Mortgage CRM, based in Boulder, Colorado, provides a robust platform for mortgage professionals to manage leads, automate marketing, and streamline the loan process. With integrations including SimpleNexus and Canva, Aidium is designed to serve brokers, lenders, and large enterprise teams. Formerly known as Daily AI, the company rebranded in 2023 and secured $19 million in Series A funding to expand its offerings.

