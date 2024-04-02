Aidium Secures $19 Million Series A Funding Led by PeakSpan Capital to Revolutionize Mortgage Industry

BOULDER, Colo., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidium Mortgage CRM, a leading provider of innovative mortgage technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the successful closure of its $19 million Series A funding round, led by PeakSpan Capital. The investment underscores PeakSpan's confidence in Aidium's mission to revolutionize the mortgage landscape by empowering loan officers with cutting-edge technology. Securing this milestone achievement amidst the challenges of the current mortgage market highlights Aidium's resilience and perceived value of its solutions within the industry.

In a rapidly evolving mortgage market, loan officers face the critical decision of embracing advanced technology solutions or struggling to maintain competitiveness. PeakSpan Capital's PropTech team recognizes the pivotal role of next-gen CRM platforms with integrated sales and marketing automation in driving origination volume and enhancing borrower engagement. With this investment, Aidium is poised to lead the industry in delivering a comprehensive solution for mortgage lenders.

Led by visionary CEO Spencer Dusebout, Aidium is on a mission to provide mortgage lenders with a unified platform for engaging, converting, closing, and nurturing borrowers throughout the home purchase and refinance journey. The company's platform offers innovative features such as business intelligence/reporting, data-warehousing, pipeline management, and enterprise-grade permissioning, addressing critical gaps in the market with a user-friendly interface and seamless integration capabilities.

Commenting on the investment, Aidium's CEO, Spencer Dusebout, stated, "We are beyond excited to be partnered with PeakSpan Capital as we accelerate our growth and expand our reach in the mortgage industry. This investment validates our commitment to innovation and our vision of revolutionizing the way mortgage professionals interact with borrowers."

The Series A funding will enable Aidium to further enhance its platform, expand its customer base, and strengthen its position as a leader in the mortgage technology space. With a focus on simplifying processes, driving ROI for clients, and providing unparalleled customer support, Aidium is poised for rapid growth and continued success.

"Despite the challenging mortgage environment in 2022 and 2023, the business has been able to meaningfully scale revenue and roll-out powerful new data products to further enhance its value proposition. We see such tremendous opportunity for further innovation in the category and are energized to support the team in 2024 and beyond." said PeakSpan Vice President, Kyle Reitinger.

