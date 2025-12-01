AidKit Wins "Best Use of Artificial Intelligence" at the 2025 Globee Awards for Impact

AidKit is recognized for transforming aid distribution through human-centered, responsible AI



DENVER, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- December 1, 2025 – AidKit , a Public Benefit Corporation that helps government agencies and nonprofits administer aid programs effectively and transparently, today announced it has been named a Gold winner in the Best Use of Artificial Intelligence category at the 18th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Impact. This global awards program celebrates organizations making a meaningful difference through purposeful leadership, innovation and measurable social impact.

"AI can remove the paperwork drudgery that too often accompanies applying for aid. Our approach is to use technology in ways that uphold human dignity, strengthen trust and help agencies serve people with greater speed and fairness," said Brittany Christenson, CEO of AidKit. "This recognition affirms our approach to responsible AI use aimed at transforming how communities receive critical benefits. We're excited to accelerate the next generation of AI tools that help governments and nonprofits serve people better."

AidKit's approach to AI employs human-in-the-loop decision-making, rigorous bias testing, privacy safeguards, multilingual access and energy-use tracking to set a national standard for accountable AI in public benefits delivery. AidKit won its Globee® Award based on two real-world examples:

LA Region Small Business and Worker Relief Fund: The LA County Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) partnered with AidKit to launch two relief programs within weeks, supporting small businesses and workers impacted by the January 2025 wildfires. AI–powered identity verification enabled secure enrollment even for residents who lost documentation, while AI–driven fraud detection protected funds without delaying legitimate applicants. Geospatial AI mapped CAL FIRE imagery to verify property damage with street–level accuracy. The program safely scaled from $2 million to $23.4 million, supporting thousands of displaced workers and small businesses.





"The 2025 Globee® Awards for Impact celebrate those who are not just solving problems—they're improving lives and transforming communities," said San Madan, president of the Globee® Awards. "These winners are redefining what success looks like by aligning purpose with performance."

The Globee® Awards for Impact honor organizations creating long-term value for people, communities, and the planet—spotlighting achievements that move beyond financial outcomes to deliver measurable social good. View the complete list of winners here: https://globeeawards.com/impact/winners/

About AidKit

AidKit is a Public Benefit Corporation that helps government agencies and large nonprofits administer aid programs efficiently, securely, and transparently. Built to meet the complex demands of large-scale aid and benefits distribution, AidKit's all-in-one technology platform streamlines workflows, accelerates disbursements, and reduces administrative burden—configuring to the needs of each community rather than forcing programs into rigid systems. With integrated fraud prevention, compliance tracking, and real-time caseload management tools, AidKit ensures programs operate with precision, accountability, and data security. Drawing on a proven record of successful implementations, AidKit expands operational capacity and elevates service delivery for its partners. From disaster relief to benefits modernization, AidKit delivers results that maximize impact and build public trust. Founded in 2021, AidKit is a woman-led Certified B Corporation that has supported over 200 agencies and nonprofits, processed more than 500,000 applications, and distributed $350 million in aid to over 90,000 recipients. For more information, visit AidKit.com .

