Aidoc and Subtle Medical Partner to Bring End-to-End AI Solutions to Medical Imaging

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, leading provider of AI for medical imaging, announced today a partnership with Subtle Medical, developer of leading AI-based image enhancement bringing best-of-breed AI to both image acquisition and post-acquisition clinical workflows. Aidoc has developed the industry's most robust AI platform, delivering a unified and seamless cross-specialty AI experience for physicians in over 500 medical centers, including the largest clinical deployment of AI in healthcare at Radiology Partners.

"Mainstream healthcare adoption of AI requires both a comprehensive package of premier AI solutions and an ability to deliver their results in a reliable and seamless manner across physician workflow," said Tom Valent, VP of Business Development at Aidoc. "Through this partnership, we will provide health systems and imaging centers with Subtle Medical's optimal solution, now seamlessly delivered through a unified AI architecture. Our platform's ability to deliver interoperable AI solutions is a game changer for AI adoption."

A pioneer in healthcare AI, Aidoc's FDA-cleared solutions analyze medical images for critical conditions and trigger actionable alerts directly in the imaging workflow supporting medical specialists in reducing turnaround time and improving quality of care. Subtle Medical's AI-powered software solutions, SubtlePET™ and SubtleMR™ are image enhancement tools that increase the efficiency of image capture by improving the quality of accelerated scans. This enables optimized scan times and can potentially increase the number of patients scanned per day. Subtle's solutions are compatible with all scanner brands, models and field strengths so institutions can see the benefit across their entire scanner fleet.

"This agreement will provide our customers with a multimodality solution that includes acquisition workflow efficiencies and image quality improvements together with Aidoc's post-acquisition clinical workflow solutions," said Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer at Subtle Medical. "We believe that the integration of Subtle's AI-based software tools with the Aidoc platform will dramatically change the medical imaging equation."

About Subtle Medical

Subtle Medical, Inc. is a leading healthcare technology company making medical imaging faster, safer, and smarter. For more information, visit subtlemedical.com.

About Aidoc

Aidoc is the leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions that support and enhance the impact of physician diagnostic power - helping them expedite patient treatment and improve quality of care. Visit www.aidoc.com for more information.

