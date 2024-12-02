Aidoc Pioneers Next-Generation AI with CARE1™ Foundation Model, Revolutionizing CT Imaging Standards

First application based on CARE1™ has been submitted for FDA review

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, the global leader in clinical AI, has developed CARE1™ (Clinical AI Reasoning Engine, Version 1), a groundbreaking clinical-grade foundation model for CT imaging, the first step in a multi-year investment in Aidoc's Clinical AI Reasoning Engine (CARE™) framework. Trained on millions of exams and leveraging advanced multimodal capabilities, the CARE™ framework was developed to establish a new benchmark for precision and speed in developing clinical AI solutions. This innovation is designed to empower clinicians with unparalleled diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, unlocking AI's full potential to tackle critical healthcare challenges by minimizing diagnostic delays, optimizing workflows and improving patient outcomes. CARE1™ is the culmination of relentless innovation, a bold vision and a significant investment of resources dedicated to this mission.

Preliminary internal testing results that demonstrate the performance and consistency of Aidoc’s CARE1™ foundational model across a variety of pathologies. CAUTION: Investigational device. Limited by United States law to investigational use.

"Eighteen months ago, we embarked on an ambitious journey to redefine how clinical AI is developed and, in turn, how it serves healthcare," said Michael Braginsky, CTO of Aidoc. "By unlocking new possibilities for AI, we aim to support clinicians in tackling complex challenges and help them set a new standard for patient care that the prior AI technologies couldn't achieve. The CARE™ framework will gradually serve as the backbone of Aidoc's AI solutions, enabling the development of versatile, high-performance AI capable of detecting a broad spectrum of critical conditions in real-time."

Potential For Unmatched Accuracy Through Expertise, Scale and Innovation

What sets the CARE™ framework apart from other foundation models is its potential for unprecedented accuracy, with internal validations showing it may surpass the performance of Aidoc's existing AI algorithms, which have already delivered proven clinical outcomes at scale. This breakthrough stems from a combination of unique factors:

Deep Clinical AI Expertise: With nearly a decade of experience in clinical AI and the largest install base in the industry, Aidoc has unparalleled experience in navigating the complexities of medical imaging. From managing missing or inconsistent data to addressing variability across diverse clinical settings, Aidoc has honed the ability to turn these challenges into opportunities, creating models that are not only accurate but also exceptionally robust. Purpose-Built Infrastructure: Aidoc's advanced AI infrastructure has been meticulously developed to meet the demanding requirements of clinical-grade AI. Central to this is a robust validation framework, refined over years of building and deploying proven solutions in clinical settings. This framework ensures that every aspect of CARE1's™ performance is rigorously tested and measured with precision. Aidoc focuses on rigorous internal validation for CARE1™ using a large, diverse dataset that reflects real-world clinical settings, ensuring reliable results. Significant Financial Investment: Delivering a foundation model of CARE1's™ caliber required substantial investment. Aidoc's strong financial backing enabled comprehensive data processing, extensive training, and rigorous testing, ensuring the delivery of this groundbreaking innovation at the highest level of quality and reliability. Unrivaled Data Scale: CARE1™ achieved groundbreaking results by training on a scale of data previously unattainable, spanning millions of cases across various conditions and anatomies. For the first time, this allowed a model to truly grasp the entire domain rather than focus on specific medical conditions, potentially unlocking unprecedented diagnostic power. Remarkably, this achievement leveraged only a fraction of Aidoc's comprehensive dataset, underscoring the immense potential for further advancements.

By combining expertise, scale and innovation, CARE1™ is designed to redefine what's possible in clinical AI and is well positioned to set a new benchmark for accuracy, versatility and reliability in healthcare diagnostics.

FDA Submission: A First Step Toward Transformative AI

As part of Aidoc's commitment to robust and regulated AI, the company has already submitted its first real-world derivative of the CARE1™ Foundation Model for FDA 510(k) review. This initial application leveraged CARE1™ in Aidoc's retrained rib fractures triage module with the addition of a pre-training layer. This submission reflects Aidoc's approach to safely and rigorously transitioning to foundation model-based AI solutions in real-world clinical settings.

"We decided to start this shift by transforming the rib fractures triage module to be CARE1™-enabled, allowing us to begin learning how to measure, validate and ultimately bring foundation model-enabled algorithms to production in clinical settings," added Braginsky. "This marks a pivotal shift in AI development at Aidoc. We've fully committed to foundation model technology because it's clear this approach surpasses anything we've seen before. At the same time, we are steadfast in ensuring this transition is done with precision, focusing on safety, rigorous validation and a comprehensive understanding of this groundbreaking model's behavior to ensure it delivers meaningful clinical impact."

Shaping the Future of AI-Driven Healthcare

This breakthrough marks a transformative moment for Aidoc and the future of AI in medicine:

For AI Development: CARE™ framework will accelerate the creation of highly accurate models and enable entirely new applications, driving faster deployment to meet evolving healthcare needs. For AI Integration: As CARE™ framework and other foundation models enhance the ability to develop clinically meaningful AI modules, the challenge of their seamless integration into healthcare systems is increasing exponentially. This is especially true as the number of AI modules grows, making it harder to ensure they remain user friendly and harmonized. Aidoc's aiOS™ platform provides health systems with the robust infrastructure needed to incorporate both Aidoc-developed and third-party AI models into sophisticated clinical workflows while maintaining usability and efficiency.

"The future of clinical AI is being reshaped by foundation models, which are set to revolutionize diagnostic workflows in healthcare. We're encouraged to see the development of these transformative technologies by various leading players, as it underscores their immense potential," said Elad Walach, CEO of Aidoc. "Ultimately, the true test of success lies in achieving the required accuracy for production-grade solutions. As we've all learned over the past decade of advancing clinical AI, the greatest challenge is delivering meaningful outcomes in real-world clinical settings. With CARE1™, Aidoc is just beginning to explore the immense possibilities that foundation models can unlock. Our mission has always been to empower providers to transform the core of diagnostic work, and CARE1™ is only the tip of the iceberg in an exciting journey toward delivering even greater value across the healthcare ecosystem."

