Aidoc Unlocks the Last Mile for Homegrown Imaging AI

First-of-its-kind partnership between Aidoc and NVIDIA MONAI takes models from lab to scaled clinical use; new Quibim collaboration adds best-in-class Prostate MRI AI

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc , the global leader in clinical AI, today announced an expansion of its clinical AI ecosystem to help health systems deploy homegrown imaging AI models built with NVIDIA MONAI into routine clinical use at scale. While many health systems are focused on the rollout of proven vendor solutions, some hospitals and academic centers also have internally developed AI models that remain stranded. Aidoc is addressing both needs through two partnerships delivered on Aidoc aiOS™ (AI Operating System): a first-of-its-kind collaboration with NVIDIA MONAI to operationalize MONAI-based homegrown and open-source models, and a new partnership with Quibim to add best-in-class Prostate MRI AI.

Demand for imaging AI continues to climb. Health systems are adopting more vendor solutions, and leading hospitals and academic centers are increasingly developing their own models tailored to local populations and priorities. Yet the biggest barrier remains the last mile: not training models but deploying them effectively in clinical workflows and scaling them across sites and modalities.

Aidoc aiOS™ makes imaging AI deployable and scalable in clinical practice. It's used in more than 1,600 hospitals, spans five modalities and integrates with all major EMRs, providing orchestration, monitoring and governance so results show up reliably in existing workflows.

Through the Aidoc-MONAI partnership, health systems, academic labs and research teams can connect MONAI-based models, including those from MONAI's Model Zoo and internal labs, directly into aiOS through one dedicated Aidoc API. MONAI is the world's leading open-source framework for medical imaging AI, with nearly 500,000 downloads per month. This creates a standardized path from development to real clinical workflows without each organization rebuilding infrastructure, monitoring, security or integrations from scratch[1].

NVIDIA and Aidoc share a vision for a thriving clinical AI ecosystem where innovation — open-source, homegrown, or commercial — reaches patients faster. NVIDIA's investment in MONAI has created a global open-source community for AI development. Aidoc contributes the complementary piece: one open, clinical-grade API and an operating layer that make those models deployable and dependable in real care settings.

"Our goal is safe, real-world clinical AI at scale," said Tom Valent, Chief Business Officer of Aidoc. "Health systems are deploying vendor AI today, and many are also building homegrown AI. In both cases, they need aiOS - an operating system physicians can trust - to turn models into reliable clinical workflows. By bringing MONAI-based models and Quibim's Prostate MRI AI onto aiOS, teams can move from training to clinical impact without reinventing deployment each time."

As part of its expanding AI ecosystem, Aidoc has partnered with Quibim to introduce a Prostate MRI AI solution, further extending unified coverage across X-ray, CT, MR, mammography and echocardiography. The new solution, QP-Prostate®, automatically evaluates PI-RADS v2.1 compliance, assesses prostate MRI image quality based on PI-QUAL v2 guidelines, segments the prostate gland and identifies and highlights regions suspicious for clinically significant prostate cancer. It also provides a PI-RADS-compliant structured report that integrates AI findings with radiologist annotations, enabling faster, more accurate assessments in one of the most critical cancer detection workflows.

"Our collaboration with Aidoc reflects a shared commitment to advancing precision imaging and embedding powerful AI technologies into clinical workflows," said Nathan Clark, Chief Commercial Officer of Quibim. "Together, we're advancing diagnostic accuracy in prostate cancer and enabling radiologists to deliver faster, more precise care that improves patient outcomes worldwide."

Aidoc is showcasing aiOS/MONAI integration, its expanding AI ecosystem and the latest clinical AI innovations at the 2025 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting, taking place Nov. 30 – Dec. 4 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Visit Aidoc in South Hall Booth #4741 to connect with clinical and technology experts, experience live demonstrations and learn firsthand how leading health systems are deploying AI at scale.

About Aidoc:

Aidoc powers clinical decisions for more than 60 million patients a year, delivering real-time clinical AI that eases cognitive load, boosts productivity, and elevates care across imaging and clinical data. Built on the proprietary aiOS, Aidoc integrates seamlessly into provider workflows at the point of care, helping clinicians prioritize faster and decide with greater confidence. With the most FDA-cleared CAD solutions in clinical AI and adoption in more than 1,600 medical centers worldwide, Aidoc strengthens the physician and patient experience. See how we are setting a new standard for clinical AI at www.aidoc.com .

About Quibim:

Quibim is a company designing pioneering tools that unlock imaging data to improve patient outcomes. With offices in New York (United States), Cambridge (United Kingdom), Valencia, Madrid, and Barcelona (Spain), the company was born from the ambition of turning imaging into a catalyst for precision health. Quibim leads the forefront of imaging biomarkers research in life sciences, pioneering the development of advanced algorithms that transform imaging data into actionable predictions in oncology, immunology, and neurology. The company leverages the capabilities of MRI, CT, and PET imaging to create regulatory-cleared Medical Devices that are seamlessly integrated into the workflows of healthcare providers worldwide. For more information, visit www.quibim.com .

[1] Algorithms developed by the institution are intended solely for use within that institution and may not be used or distributed elsewhere without appropriate regulatory authorization.

