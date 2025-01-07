AiDot Offers Exclusive Foretaste of Cutting-Edge Smart Home Innovations at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AiDot, a leading innovator in smart home solutions, will showcase a preview of its latest advancements at CES 2025. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the groundbreaking features of products such as Linkind ET8 Smart TV Backlights with HDMI 2.1 and Linkind SL6 Smart Solar Spotlights. Through live demonstrations, AiDot will highlight its core technologies, including LumiSync™ AI for seamless visual synchronization, SolarDot™ energy management for sustainable living solutions, and several world's first Matter-certified smart devices.

Experience Tomorrow's Smart Home Today

Designed to meet the demands of modern life, AiDot's smart solutions prioritize convenience, efficiency, and sustainability. From outdoor ambience lighting to indoor entertainment lighting, smart security control to intelligent air quality & comfort, AiDot delivers smart solutions that go beyond convenience to provide true peace of mind.

Key Technologies on Display:

Scene-Sync AI Tech with LumiSync™: Automatically detecting brightness, contrast, and rhythm, from your HDMI terminal, LumiSync™ achieves true synchronization of lighting effects. Whether you're gaming or watching movies, LumiSync™ enhances every moment with vivid precision and immersive ambiance.

Immersive Space under One Ecosystem: Discover AiDot's revolutionary stereoscopic synchronization technology, where TV screen visuals extend beyond the screen into your real-world space. Effortlessly connect multiple devices without extra hubs or bridges, and design your ideal full-room entertainment experience with ease.

SolarDot™ Energy Management: A breakthrough designed to maximize solar power efficiency. By dynamically optimizing energy storage and consumption, SolarDot™ ensures prolonged operation and reliable performance, making sustainable energy smarter and more accessible.

Next-Generation Interconnectivity: AiDot takes smart home integration to the next level with Matter compatibility, setting itself apart by offering several of the world's first Matter-certified devices. Innovations like the OREiN BF6 Smart Bath Fan with the Bluetooth Speaker, Consciot CF1 Smart Ceiling Fan with Sensecomfort™, and WELOV P200 Pro Smart Air Purifier with Apple Health integration showcase AiDot's leadership in delivering reliable, cross-platform connectivity.

Exclusive Product Showcases:

Visitors will get a first look at AiDot's groundbreaking lineup, including:

Linkind ET8 Smart TV Backlights with HDMI 2.1 Sync Box, featuring LumiSync™ with Scene-Sync AI Technology for precise real-time color accuracy, offering an unparalleled immersive entertainment experience.

Linkind SL6 Smart Solar Spotlight, powered by SolarDot™ technology for energy-efficient performance, offers dual-mode control for spotlight and floodlight functionality, along with vibrant multi-color effects to enhance outdoor spaces.

A Vision for the Future

"CES is the perfect stage to showcase how AiDot is shaping the future of smart homes," said Luke Lin, CEO at AiDot. "Our mission is to enhance everyday life through innovation, offering practical, accessible solutions that bring comfort, convenience, and sustainability into the homes of tomorrow."

Join Us at CES 2025

Media, industry professionals, and tech enthusiasts are welcome to visit AiDot's booth at 52029, Level 2, Halls A-D, Venetian Expo for hands-on demonstrations and exclusive insights into the future of smart living.

For more information about AiDot and its CES 2025 showcase, please visit AiDot CES 2025.

About AiDot:

AiDot improves quality of life through technological development, and delivers tomorrow's smart home today. AiDot utilizes smart home technology to address the real needs of today's busy world and deliver not only convenience, but true peace of mind. This is achieved by combining decades of experience developing and manufacturing smart hardware, easy-to-use software, and lifestyle enhancements that we call lifeware.

For more information about AiDot, please visit: www.aidot.com.

