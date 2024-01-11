AiDot Showcases Complete Smart Living Solutions at CES 2024 Propelling Offline Retail Expansion

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AiDot, the innovator in smart living technology, captivated audiences at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 by unveiling a stunning array of real-life scenarios powered by their cutting-edge AiDot smart living solutions.

AiDot’s synchronized lighting effects based on TV images or cell phone music rhythm. AiDot's team met with Samsung SmartThings team (left) and Tobin Richardson, the CEO of CSA (right).

Amidst the fervor of CES, AiDot emerged as a standout exhibitor, demonstrating the seamless and practical application of their state-of-the-art technologies in categories of Lighting, Home Appliances, Security Cameras and Tools. Through immersive experiences, attendees saw firsthand how AiDot's products are transforming living spaces, as well as gaining insight into convenient, efficient and sustainable smart home solutions.

As a board member and early promoter of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), the global certifying authority for Matter, AiDot has proven its outstanding contributions to advancing the industrial-unified standard in the smart home domain. Recognized as one of the brands with the most Matter certificates globally, AiDot showcased its diverse range of Matter-enabled products at CES 2024, with a particular emphasis on lighting. This underlines that AiDot is a technology brand with a long-term vision, a leading position in the industry, and is future-proofed, as rare consumer-targeted brands continuously invest in the Matter infrastructure. AiDot recently introduced the World's First Matter-Certified Air Purifier to the market. Through close collaborations with key developers from major ecosystems like Samsung's SmartThings and Google's Google Home, AiDot, the only brand in the market with proven capabilities spanning across hardware, software, and cloud service platforms in the realm of smart home technology, ensures a seamless, secure, and intelligent smart home experience for users. This integration sets AiDot apart as a comprehensive solution provider in the smart home automation industry.

"We're excited to showcase AiDot's smart living technologies at CES 2024 by setting up real-life scenarios," stated Luke Lin, CEO of AiDot. "Our goal is to present not just products but an entire living environment that encompasses the range of AiDot's offerings. Visitors can experience firsthand how AiDot's smart products seamlessly integrate into daily life and enhance their overall lifestyle."

In a pivotal move, AiDot also announced its strategic initiative to expand into offline retail channels, targeting major supermarkets and large-scale retail outlets. This significant step is poised to make AiDot's innovative smart living solutions more accessible to a broader consumer base, fostering greater convenience and connectivity in homes and public spaces alike.

As CES 2024 draws to a close, AiDot continues to drive innovation and accessibility in the smart living landscape, pioneering a future where technology seamlessly enriches human experiences.

About AiDot:

AiDot is a smart home platform that connects devices across brands and ecosystems. With AiDot, your home becomes a connected space that makes your life simpler, safer, and more entertaining. "Works with AiDot" (WWA) is a mark of interconnectivity across different brands and categories. You can easily control any product featuring the WWA label with AiDot app. Brands that have joined the AiDot ecosystem include well-known smart device brands, such as Linkind, OREiN, Winees, WELOV, Enhulk, GoGonova, Ganiza, Consciot etc.

For more information about AiDot, please visit: www.aidot.com.

SOURCE Works with AiDot