AiDot Showcases Complete Smart Living Solutions at CES 2024 Propelling Offline Retail Expansion

News provided by

Works with AiDot

11 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AiDot, the innovator in smart living technology, captivated audiences at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 by unveiling a stunning array of real-life scenarios powered by their cutting-edge AiDot smart living solutions.

Continue Reading
AiDot’s synchronized lighting effects based on TV images or cell phone music rhythm.
AiDot’s synchronized lighting effects based on TV images or cell phone music rhythm.
AiDot's team met with Samsung SmartThings team (left) and Tobin Richardson, the CEO of CSA (right).
AiDot's team met with Samsung SmartThings team (left) and Tobin Richardson, the CEO of CSA (right).

Amidst the fervor of CES, AiDot emerged as a standout exhibitor, demonstrating the seamless and practical application of their state-of-the-art technologies in categories of Lighting, Home Appliances, Security Cameras and Tools. Through immersive experiences, attendees saw firsthand how AiDot's products are transforming living spaces, as well as gaining insight into convenient, efficient and sustainable smart home solutions.

As a board member and early promoter of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), the global certifying authority for Matter, AiDot has proven its outstanding contributions to advancing the industrial-unified standard in the smart home domain. Recognized as one of the brands with the most Matter certificates globally, AiDot showcased its diverse range of Matter-enabled products at CES 2024, with a particular emphasis on lighting. This underlines that AiDot is a technology brand with a long-term vision, a leading position in the industry, and is future-proofed, as rare consumer-targeted brands continuously invest in the Matter infrastructure. AiDot recently introduced the World's First Matter-Certified Air Purifier to the market. Through close collaborations with key developers from major ecosystems like Samsung's SmartThings and Google's Google Home, AiDot, the only brand in the market with proven capabilities spanning across hardware, software, and cloud service platforms in the realm of smart home technology, ensures a seamless, secure, and intelligent smart home experience for users. This integration sets AiDot apart as a comprehensive solution provider in the smart home automation industry.

"We're excited to showcase AiDot's smart living technologies at CES 2024 by setting up real-life scenarios," stated Luke Lin, CEO of AiDot. "Our goal is to present not just products but an entire living environment that encompasses the range of AiDot's offerings. Visitors can experience firsthand how AiDot's smart products seamlessly integrate into daily life and enhance their overall lifestyle."

In a pivotal move, AiDot also announced its strategic initiative to expand into offline retail channels, targeting major supermarkets and large-scale retail outlets. This significant step is poised to make AiDot's innovative smart living solutions more accessible to a broader consumer base, fostering greater convenience and connectivity in homes and public spaces alike.

As CES 2024 draws to a close, AiDot continues to drive innovation and accessibility in the smart living landscape, pioneering a future where technology seamlessly enriches human experiences.

About AiDot:

AiDot is a smart home platform that connects devices across brands and ecosystems. With AiDot, your home becomes a connected space that makes your life simpler, safer, and more entertaining. "Works with AiDot" (WWA) is a mark of interconnectivity across different brands and categories. You can easily control any product featuring the WWA label with AiDot app. Brands that have joined the AiDot ecosystem include well-known smart device brands, such as Linkind, OREiN, Winees, WELOV, Enhulk, GoGonova, Ganiza, Consciot etc.

For more information about AiDot, please visit: www.aidot.com.

SOURCE Works with AiDot

Also from this source

WELOV by AiDot introduces the World's First Matter-Certified Air Purifier

WELOV by AiDot introduces the World's First Matter-Certified Air Purifier

WELOV, A Brand of AiDot, proudly announces the enhancement of its acclaimed P200 Pro Air Purifier, becoming the first-ever Matter-Certified air...
WELOV by AiDot Secures Registered Trademark 'BoostMist' for Innovative Smart Humidifier Technology

WELOV by AiDot Secures Registered Trademark 'BoostMist' for Innovative Smart Humidifier Technology

WELOV, A Brand of AiDot, is thrilled to announce the successful registration of the 'BoostMist' trademark, solidifying its commitment to pioneering...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.