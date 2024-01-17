AidQuest® Announces Integration Partnership with SwyftOps® to Super Charge Homecare Website Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AidQuest®, the preeminent Human Powered Live Chat platform crafted exclusively for home care agencies, is thrilled to unveil its groundbreaking integration partnership with SwyftOps®, a leading SaaS provider of homecare operating software. This strategic collaboration aims to empower SwyftOps subscribers by seamlessly integrating AidQuest's 24/7 live chat solution into their websites, providing a potent tool to convert visitors into caregivers and clients.

In an era when engaging website visitors is pivotal, AidQuest stands out with its unique solution. AidQuest's highly-trained human chat agents effortlessly transform website visitors into caregiver applicants and new client leads — all without agencies having to lift a finger.

AidQuest Live Chat offers a myriad of benefits for home care agencies, including increased engagement with website visitors and the generation of additional caregiver applicants and client leads. The platform's human live chat agents are specifically trained for home care conversations, catering to potential clients who appreciate the discreet and efficient nature of live chat. Additionally, caregivers prefer live chat due to its speed compared to traditional methods like calling or filling out online applications.

"You have only about 20 seconds to capture the attention of your website visitors," says AidQuest CEO Kamran Nasser. "With no human engagement, 90% of website visitors leave having taken no further action."

SwyftOps CEO Bruce Berglind concurs, stating, "Every unacknowledged 'drive-by' visitor is a lost opportunity. The chat channel is open around-the-clock and managed by human agents who are trained in homecare inquiries, recognizing that roughly half of potential caregivers and clients conduct research after hours."

The integration with AidQuest offers SwyftOps subscribers a dynamic solution with no set-up fee, no subscription fee, and no minimum usage requirements. Chris Trempe, SwyftOps COO, explains, "Our subscribers pay per lead, and only for leads that are screened to their preferences." Additionally, the integration features include migration of qualified lead data into unique SwyftOps dashboards, access to full chat transcripts, and automated tracking of associated hours worked and revenue realized, providing easy ROI visibility.

Greg McCarthy, Chief Growth Officer at AidQuest, highlights the human touch in their approach: "Our agents conduct HIPAA-compliant one-on-one custom conversations with your website visitors, determining if the inquiry is about employment, services, or nonsense." If the visitor qualifies as an applicant or potential client, according to agency-set criteria, the lead is seamlessly sent to the SwyftOps operating system, with agency management promptly alerted.

AidQuest's current clients report conversion rates between 10-30% on leads generated through chat conversations, showcasing 5x to 15x higher effectiveness than other lead generation solutions. AidQuest harnesses the hidden power of its customers' website traffic with this innovative solution.

Considering millions of dollars in digital marketing expenditure in the senior care industry to attract website visitors, implementing a trained and staffed live chat solution like AidQuest can significantly enhance marketing spend ROI.

About AidQuest®:

AidQuest® (www.aidquest.com) was developed by former home care agency owners as a unique solution that combines best-in-class technology and human touch to enable meaningful conversations with website visitors. The platform empowers home care agencies to provide more efficient, faster, and better care to a broader audience.

About SwyftOps®:

SwyftOps® (www.SwyftOps.com) was founded by homecare and franchising veterans as a fully featured and scalable homecare operating system. It serves as the repository for all employee, client, payer, and scheduling data, offering EVV and HIPAA compliant timekeeping, privacy-assured communication, gross payroll calculations, invoice management, and more. Domestic support for both users and caregivers is available 24/7/365.

Media Contact:

Kamran Nasser

AidQuest

650-477-8125

[email protected]

