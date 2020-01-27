AIDS Foundation Houston increases access to PrEP with MISTR partnership

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIDS Foundation Houston Inc. (AFH), a nonprofit dedicated to ending the HIV epidemic and supporting those affected by HIV, announces a new partnership with MISTR to provide convenient access to PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis medication.

MISTR is an online telemedicine service that aims to connect persons not living with HIV with PrEP, a once-daily pill regimen that is up to 99 percent effective at preventing HIV transfer. The site allows users to consult securely with a licensed physician, complete required lab work in the privacy of their homes, and have PrEP delivered at no cost each month. AFH is the third community partner on the MISTR platform, following its initial launch in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

"At AFH, we are passionate about using every available resource to make PrEP more affordable, accessible and convenient for the people who want it. Our partnership with MISTR will enable us to reach more people than ever before, and it integrates seamlessly with our existing HIV/STD community outreach, counseling, testing, referral and linkage services," said John Huckaby, CEO of AFH.

Formally launching this month, the partnership between AFH and MISTR addresses barriers that many individuals face when starting and continuing PrEP treatment, including privacy concerns, the time and expense of doctor visits, and insurance coverage. For clients who are uninsured or under-insured, MISTR helps grant access to medication through patient assistance programs with little or no out-of-pocket costs.

"We eliminated the doctor's office visit by providing users a platform free of judgement and shaming, where they can speak more freely about their sexual activity than they may with their primary doctor," said Tristan Schukraft, President and CEO of MISTR.

This partnership is the latest announcement in AFH's 2020 mission to better meet clients' needs. By widening its reach and offerings with new leadership positions and a shift in strategic direction, AFH advances its mission to end the HIV epidemic in Houston.

For more information about AFH and its services, please visit www.aidshelp.org. For more information about AFH's partnership with MISTR, please visit www.heymistr.com/afh.

About AIDS Foundation Houston

AIDS Foundation Houston, Inc. (AFH) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation founded in 1982 as Texas' first organization dedicated to HIV prevention education and services. AFH has steadily evolved from a grass-roots community agency to a professionally managed human services organization that provides a variety of services—including benefits and resources counseling, case management, housing, food and nutrition assistance, HIV testing, Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and prevention education—with a focus on serving low-income persons living with HIV. For more information, please visit www.AIDSHelp.org.

About MISTR

MISTR is a telemedicine (telePrEP) platform offering easy online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in 44 states across the United States. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists and problem-solvers to make PrEP available to all who need it. No doctor's office, no needles, no paperwork and free delivery. Get started today at www.heymistr.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lauren Brown, CKP

832-930-4065 x 119

lauren@theckpgroup.com

SOURCE AIDS Foundation Houston

Related Links

https://www.aidshelp.org

