aiEDU Launches 2026 Community Catalyst Program to Broaden Access to AI Readiness in Rural and Indigenous Communities

The new grant opportunity will award up to $50,000 to eligible school districts, educational service agencies, charter organizations, and nonprofits.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI Education Project (aiEDU) is pleased to announce the third cycle of its 2026 Community Catalyst Program, a national grant opportunity designed to help build meaningful AI literacy through educator capacity, with a particular focus on supporting organizations serving rural communities and Indigenous communities.

The program will provide $25,000 grants and $50,000 grants to school districts, educational service agencies, charter organizations, and nonprofit organizations working to prepare educators and students for the realities of AI in teaching and learning. Applications opened May 1, 2026 and Letters of Intent are due May 21. Final awards will be announced on July 3, 2026.

"AI-readiness is strongest when communities of every size and geography help shape it from the start," said Emma Doggett Neergaard, Chief Programs Officer at aiEDU. "Our Community Catalyst Program is intentionally designed to help rural and Indigenous communities lead this work in ways that reflect their students, their educators, and their future."

In 2025, the Community Catalyst Program extended this work across the U.S., supporting 21 organizations, reaching more than 4,100 Indigenous and rural educators — a 71 percent increase over 2024 — and impacting more than 213,000 Indigenous and rural students, nearly ten times the number reached the previous year, through locally led AI-readiness initiatives. The program also delivered 64 in-person events in Indigenous and rural communities — more than five times the number held in 2024 — while expanding trainings, strategic advising, and professional learning across 17 states.

Last year, the program's grantees themselves represented 10 states, with grantee-funded work ranging from Tribal-led AI sovereignty efforts to multi-district rural educator training models that equipped educators and families to engage with AI in ways that were locally relevant and culturally grounded. The 2026 program will build on this momentum by expanding opportunities for even more communities.

"As schools across the country navigate how to prepare students for an AI-driven future, meaningful progress depends on ensuring every community has a seat at the table," said aiEDU's CEO, Alex Kotran.

Funded projects may include:

Multi-session professional development

Professional learning communities

Train-the-trainer models

Instructional coaching networks

Districtwide AI implementation planning

The 12-month grants will begin in summer 2026, with participating organizations selecting one or more support pathways from aiEDU, including:

Teacher Professional Development

District Leadership Capacity Building

Classroom Integration

Curricular Integration

For application details and submission information, visit aiedu.org/2026-catalyst.

About aiEDU

The AI Education Project (aiEDU) is a nonprofit working to define, deliver, and catalyze AI readiness in K–12 education so every student is prepared to live, work, and lead in a world shaped by AI. Through high-quality curriculum, educator training, and systems partnerships, aiEDU has reached 48,000 educators and impacted 2.8 million students nationwide. The result: teachers who feel confident and capable, school systems that are better prepared for the future, and students who graduate with the AI competencies needed to thrive in an AI-driven world. Learn more at aiedu.org.

SOURCE aiEDU