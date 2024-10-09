aiEDU: The AI Education Project unveils AI Readiness Framework to help students, teachers, school systems prepare for the transformation driven by AI

aiEDU's AI Readiness Framework presents clear standards for how stakeholders can understand what AI Readiness is — and how to incorporate principles into their learning.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- aiEDU: The AI Education Project on Wednesday released its AI Readiness Framework, a comprehensive way for students, teachers and school leaders to think about building AI Readiness in America's schools and evaluating what being "AI Ready" means in a time of rapid technological change.

aiEDU's framework is unique, building on dozens of stakeholder interviews, qualitative and quantitative research — including extensive survey work with educators — as well as building on existing research and frameworks in the field.

aiEDU's vision for AI Readiness includes a progression of knowing the basics of AI, to being a critical thinker, and knowing the human advantage.

"AI is already an inescapable part of our world, our economy and our K12 system. And we are only at the dawn — the transformation underway will redefine the essential skills needed for America's students to keep up," said Alex Kotran, co-founder CEO of aiEDU. "This framework will help define what AI Readiness really means and, most importantly, how we achieve it for a generation of learners adapting to this new and rapidly changing technology."

aiEDU's framework builds on two important concepts:

AI Literacy, which the organization defines as the collection of skills and knowledge that a person needs to confidently understand, ethically use, and critically evaluate artificial intelligence in a world where AI is ubiquitous.

aiEDU's framework has three parts. The first focuses on AI Literacy & Readiness Competencies for Students, including concrete skills students need to build AI Literacy and AI Readiness.



The second part focuses on similar competencies for educators. And the final component is District Readiness Rubric, providing guidance on what districts must do to prepare for AI use and readiness in their systems.

The framework is available, free to download, at www.aiedu.org .

"Our hope is that by setting a clear framework we can help all of the key stakeholders — students, educators, and district leaders — understand what it will take to keep up with the change ahead and address it proactively," Kotran said. "One thing we have learned is that there is no 'national' solution to AI Literacy and AI Readiness but a common sense of values will go a long way."

About aiEDU: The AI Education Project

The AI Education Project (aiEDU) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit devoted to making sure that all students are ready to live, work, and thrive in a world where AI is everywhere.

We work with education systems to advance AI literacy and AI readiness through high quality curriculum, professional development, and strategic partnerships with states, school districts, and other systems. Learn more at www.aiedu.org.

