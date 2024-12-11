aiEDU:The AI Education Project unveils classroom learning products and professional development programs to build AI Readiness

Wednesday's announcement includes projects that can help cultivate next-generation AI skills and critical thinking, aiEDU's "AI Snapshots," which make it easy for teachers to incorporate new exercises to drive AI skills into existing lesson plans, and bilingual content that can reach students learning English as a second language. It also includes a range of professional development opportunities working with school districts and teachers directly.

"It will take a range of skills, competencies and points of access to help students, teachers and school administrators achieve what we call AI Readiness," said Alex Kotran, founder and CEO of aiEDU. "This new slate of products helps deliver some of the most important AI fundamentals, and illustrates our project- and inquiry-based approach to doing so in a way that engages students."

Among the features aiEDU is sharing today:

AP Computer Science Principles projects: A series of standards-aligned, multi-lesson tasks designed to develop AI Literacy in a computer science classroom.

Middle School and High School AI Snapshots (Grades 6-12): A series of grab-and-go, 10-minute activities that improve students' familiarity and facility with AI skills and critical thinking.

Indigitize AI Snapshots: Developed in partnership with Indigitize , a series of warm-up activities redesigned with indigenous communities' context and relevancy.

Spanish-language AI Snapshots in partnership with Miami EdTech : AI Snapshots translated to Spanish to support AI Literacy in Spanish-speaking classrooms.

Each of these projects is available free of charge for educators, school administrators and parents at www.aiEDU.org .

In addition, aiEDU shared a series of ongoing professional development opportunities for educators:

Free online professional development series that focuses on AI fundamentals, critical thinking and incorporating AI into the classroom.

The second year of its "Trailblazers" fellowship program designed to help educators from across the country develop peer relationships, next-generation classroom skills and fine tune their approach to teaching AI.

aiEDU's products and professional development series are created by a group that includes former educators, experts on curriculum development, education technology and AI. The work builds on aiEDU's AI Readiness Framework , which was released earlier this year and focuses on concrete strategies for students, teachers, school districts can use to build AI Readiness.

"We're proud of this suite of products, which really help accelerate and bring our vision to life for AI Readiness," said Emma Doggett Neergaard, Chief Programs Officer for aiEDU. "When you combine them with our work with educators on professional development and our Trailblazers program, you can see our vision for a comprehensive approach to AI Readiness."

She added, "As we look to next year, we'll continue to build on this work with even more programming that leverages our thinking and our district partnerships to support students in this new era of AI."

About aiEDU: The AI Education Project

The AI Education Project (aiEDU) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit devoted to making sure that all students are ready to live, work, and thrive in a world where AI is everywhere. We work with education systems to advance AI literacy and AI readiness through high quality curriculum, professional development, and strategic partnerships with states, school districts, and other systems. Learn more at www.aiedu.org .

SOURCE aiEDU