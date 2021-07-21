AiFi and Loop Neighborhood Expand Partnership, Rolling Out Autonomous Shopping Technology to Two Additional Stores in California

"We couldn't be more pleased to expand our partnership with Loop Neighborhood so their customers can start reaping the benefits of autonomous shopping through our computer vision-powered solution," said Steve Gu, founder and CEO of AiFi. "We are happy to provide Loop Neighborhood with this highly flexible, cost-effective solution that addresses their operational needs and adapts easily to their existing store configurations."

AiFi's technology can recognize tens of thousands of SKUs with pinpoint accuracy including shelved products of any size and weight—from warm foods and fountain drinks to cell phone accessories and health and beauty essentials. Retailers can incorporate this technology without having to change their store layout, product assortment, or shelf inventory, ensuring store operation continuity.

"AiFi's NanoStore™ has been welcomed with open arms by our customers and we think they're ready for the next generation of AI-powered shopping," said Pervez Pir, COO at Loop Neighborhood. "Our expanded partnership with AiFi will enable us to incorporate autonomous shopping technology into more stores, allowing our cashiers to focus on providing the best customer service—all while preserving the look and feel of a traditional shopping experience."

AiFi's patented end-to-end autonomous store platform combines cameras and AI-powered software to create a frictionless shopping experience. One of the most affordable solutions in the market, AiFi's system easily integrates with existing store configurations and delivers industry-leading accuracy when it comes to product recognition, shopper tracking, and generating receipts.

With AiFi's hybrid solution, Loop Neighborhood provides customers the option to check out with a cashier or scan their LoopAutoCheckout QR code upon entering the store so they can purchase items without waiting in line. AiFi-powered automated checkout helps customers in a hurry get out the door faster, freeing up cashiers' time to focus on delivering more personalized customer service. Following the opening of these two stores this summer, Loop Neighborhood plans to open additional AiFi-powered stores later this year.

About Loop Neighborhood

Based in Northern California, Loop redefines the convenience store experience by offering exceptional items, quality customer service and an overall pleasant experience. Partnering with the same suppliers and vendors from popular grocery stores, the goods offered at each store are fresh, healthy and satisfying. Loop Marketplace is proud to support active and healthy lifestyles by carrying organic, natural and gluten-free products. Aside from just fresher products, Loop also offers items more specifically targeted to female and millennial customers such as wine, gift cards and bath salts. Additionally, each location offers seating areas equipped with Wi-Fi to further enhance the experience. For more information, please visit loopneighborhood.com.

About AiFi

AiFi enables reliable, cost-effective, and entirely contactless autonomous shopping with AI-powered computer vision technology that provides an unrivaled experience for retailers and consumers. With over 15 stores worldwide, AiFi works with global retailers such as Carrefour, Choice Market, and Żabka to create customized autonomous shopping experiences with flexible integration and entry options. AiFi's NanoStore was recently showcased at the 2021 Indy 500 as a convenience store powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. AiFi also powers the largest hybrid store in the U.S. in partnership with Choice Market. Since launching in 2016, AiFi has raised $29.5 million from investors including Qualcomm Ventures, Cervin Ventures, TransLink Capital, and Plum Alley. Visit www.aifi.com for more information.

