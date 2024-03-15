AiFi Awarded on Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2024 List

Through vigorous evaluation of company reputation, employee satisfaction and growth, AiFi continues to gain recognition and momentum in the retail technology industry

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AiFi , the most flexible global AI platform empowering retailers to scale autonomous shopping solutions, has been awarded on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 5th, 2024, and can be viewed on Forbes' website.

The America's Best Startup Employers 2024 ranking examines best-performing startups as employers through defined KPIs to guide potential candidates in finding innovative and stable startups to work for. Companies considered in the evaluation must be headquartered in the U.S., founded between the years 2014 and 2021, employing at least 50 employees, and exhibit a startup structure.

More than 7 million data points were gathered and analyzed. Out of 20,000 companies, only 3000 qualified for an in-depth analysis based on three criteria:

Employer Reputation: Relevant workplace aspects and search terms are defined and tested (e.g., employee engagement, company/corporate culture, company strategy, …). Algorithm-based text analysis was used to categorize positive, neutral, or negative content.



Employee Satisfaction : Topics involved retention, compensation and benefits, workplace flexibility, diversity and inclusivity, etc.



Growth : Data regarding website traffic, headcount growth, headcount total, job openings, etc. was analyzed.

Based on the study results, AiFi is ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers 2024 and in the Technology industry.



"Being named one of America's best startup employers by Forbes is further validation that our collaborative and stimulating approach to workplace culture is working for our team", said Steve Carlin, CEO of AiFi. "At AiFi we continue to grow amongst the autonomous retail landscape, and building a passionate and diverse team is the crucial driver to continued success. We're honored to be recognized and encourage anyone with interest in AI's capabilities in making life easier to join us in shaping the future of retail."

