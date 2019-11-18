Aiforia enters the clinic with CE-IVD marked product and €2.1M EU Horizon 2020 grant

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiforia announced today the release of its new product, the CE-IVD marked Aiforia® Clinical, as well as the award of €2.1 million in funding from the EU's Horizon 2020 program. The EU grant was awarded to support Aiforia's ongoing development work of its artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for digital pathology with the goal of bringing it to the clinic for primary diagnostic use.



Aiforia's vision is that AI will become a preferred tool for doctors, particularly pathologists, and that every primary diagnosis will be faster, more accurate and consistent, when assisted by AI.

Aiforia Clinical is an intuitive and versatile platform that can be integrated into any hospital IT infrastructure. The platform has been optimized for the clinical pathology workflow. Pathologists can easily use it to make a primary visual diagnosis from digitized tissue samples, facilitating faster and more informative decision making. Aiforia Clinical is particularly useful in enabling remote diagnostics and consulting.

The CE-IVD marking of Aiforia's latest product confirms that it complies with the European In Vitro Diagnostic Regulations. "With this marking, we want to bring assurance to medical professionals using our products that Aiforia is committed to ensuring the quality and safety of our offering," explains CEO Kaisa Helminen.

Aiforia is now also building the first pre-developed deep learning AI models for clinical use to help diagnose some of the most common cancer types in the world, including prostate and lung cancer. Aiforia's objective is to significantly enhance the quality of cancer diagnostics and thus improve treatment outcomes. The €2.1 million funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme helps Aiforia in this endeavour.

"There is a growing global need to improve the efficiency and accuracy of pathology sample analysis. Aiforia® disrupts the current methodology, well over a century's old visual microscopy, by bringing AI to the hands of doctors. This completely revolutionizes pathology and how a primary diagnosis is made," explains Aiforia CEO Kaisa Helminen.

In EU and EEA countries Aiforia® Clinical is CE marked under EU's In Vitro Diagnostic Device Regulation 2017/746 for in vitro diagnostic use. In the USA, Japan, and other countries Aiforia® Clinical is for research use only and is not for use in diagnostic procedures.

