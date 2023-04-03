AIFRED HEALTH GRANTED KEY US PATENT FOR THE USE OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) TO GUIDE TREATMENT SELECTION

MONTREAL, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Aifred Health, an award-winning digital health company, today announced that it has been granted a U.S. patent entitled "Systems and Methods for Treatment Selection". This patent protects Aifred's award-winning AI technology, developed to guide treatment selection for diseases where multiple therapeutic options are approved for treatment, but individual response to treatment options varies. Aifred's AI technology uses simple questionnaire input to personalize therapeutic options at the individual patient level, with the objective of improving overall response to front-line therapy.

Aifred's technology was developed using high quality clinical data from clinical trials evaluating therapeutic treatments for depression and is not reliant on any external test inputs. Aifred's platform was developed with and for treating clinicians (family doctors, nurse practitioners, and psychiatrists) who today have limited tools to personalize the therapeutic choice for patients, leading to what is for many patients a lengthy and painful trial-and-error process. Aifred's technology is intended to support clinical decision making and improve quality and efficiency of care for patients and clinicians alike.

Commenting on the first U.S. patent grant, Marina Massingham, Aifred President & CEO, noted: "The granting of this U.S. patent is incredibly significant recognition of the novelty and importance of our AI technology for the delivery of personalized decision support in disease areas where multiple treatment options exist, and medical professionals do not have the tools to choose the best medication for each individual patient. This first granted patent represents the first step of our multi-layered IP strategy to protect and preserve the intellectual property we are developing to deliver real-world personalized medicine to patients."

Robert Fratila, Co-Founder and VP AI noted: "This patented technology will help to augment our existing interpretability features by allowing us to derive novel patient subgroups that show differential response to treatments; " while Dr. David Benrimoh, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer added: "We have seen in our studies that how interpretable clinicians find AI results is a key driver of their trust in the AI, and this trust in turn determines how likely they are to make use of AI predictions. Providing interpretations that would be familiar to any clinician, in the form of subgroups, should therefore significantly further enhance the clinical utility of our AI models in the future."

Access to the full patent can be found at: https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11605463

Medical professionals and patients interested in receiving additional information about Aifred's current landmark clinical1 trial can consult: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04655924.

__________________________________ 1 Note that the subgrouping technology covered by this patent is not in use in this trial but will be included in future clinical testing.

About Aifred Health

Aifred Health, a Montreal-based digital healthcare company, is delivering clinician-focused solutions for the treatment of mental health including a world-class AI approach to providing clinical decision support in mental health. In 2021 Aifred's AI technology placed # 1 in the Americas and #2 in the world in the $5M Global IBM WATSON AI XPRIZE. Aifred initiated its regulatory approval clinical trial for decision support in major depression in 2022 and has begun work to extend its technology validate its AI decision support technology in a second indication in mental health. For more information, please visit www.aifredhealth.com.

SOURCE Aifred Health Inc.