AIFS Chairman William L. Gertz Honored by One To World for Expanding Global Learning Opportunities

One To World is a New York-based nonprofit organization that promotes cross-cultural understanding by connecting international students with local communities. Its annual Fulbright Awards Dinner brought together leaders from all sectors to honor individuals who have furthered Senator J. William Fulbright's vision of creating peace through intercultural awareness and understanding.

For over four decades at AIFS, including as Chairman since 2018, Bill has helped expand access to international education and exchange opportunities for hundreds of thousands of students and young professionals worldwide.

Since joining AIFS in 1985, Bill has been instrumental in shaping the organization into one of the leading providers of international education and exchange programs. He has helped lead the organization through decades of growth and innovation, and launched initiatives focused on expanding access to global experiences.

Inspired by his own early travels through Europe and living in France, Bill has often spoken about the value of travel and cultural immersion in shaping perspectives and building greater cross-cultural understanding. He has dedicated his career to ensuring these opportunities are accessible to students from different backgrounds.

"Travel and cultural exchange are one of the most powerful tools we have for building understanding across cultures and preparing future generations for global leadership," said Bill. "Those experiences shaped my own life early on and they've inspired my commitment to creating opportunities for participants to engage with the world meaningfully."

Fellow honorees included Stephanie Benedetto, CEO of Aloqia and Dr. Nina Tandon, Fulbright Scholar and Co-Founder and CEO of EpiBone. Together, the 2026 honorees reflected the Fulbright tradition of advancing innovation, leadership, and cross-cultural understanding to create meaningful impact across industries and communities.

The event highlighted the continued vital role international education and cultural exchange programs play in fostering understanding across cultures and supporting a more connected and peaceful world.

About AIFS:

The American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS) is a leading provider of international education and people-to-people exchange programs serving approximately 40,000 participants annually through study abroad, global internship, au pair, camp counselor, insurance, and J-1 visa programs. Through scholarships, grants, and access initiatives, AIFS also works to expand opportunities for students from a wide range of backgrounds to participate in international experiences. Since its founding in 1964, more than 1.8 million individuals have participated in AIFS programs worldwide.

SOURCE American Institute For Foreign Study