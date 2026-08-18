AIFS Foundation Awards Grants to 10 High Schools Expanding Global Education
News provided byAcademic Year in America (AYA)
Aug 18, 2026, 11:00 ET
Aug 18, 2026, 11:00 ET
Schools across nine states will receive funding for projects that bring international education and cultural learning into their classrooms and communities
STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic Year in America (AYA) and the AIFS Foundation recently announced the 10 recipients of the 2025–2026 Tony Cook Memorial Grant, recognizing U.S. high schools that are finding creative ways to expand international education and cultural understanding.
Each selected school received a grant of up to $1,000 to support a project, program, or event that introduces students to new cultures, perspectives, and ways of life.
This year's recipients represent 10 schools across nine states. Their projects include student-led cultural showcases, international food fairs, foreign-language resources, globally inspired art projects, community service, and immersive educational travel.
"High schools have a unique opportunity to help students become more curious about the world and more open to perspectives beyond their own," said Michele Kabel, Director at Academic Year in America. "This year's recipients are creating thoughtful, hands-on ways for students to learn from other cultures and from one another."
The 2025–2026 Tony Cook Memorial Grant recipients and their winning projects are:
For more information about the recipients and their proposed projects, read the full announcement on the Academic Year in America blog.
The Tony Cook Memorial Grant was established in honor of Tony Cook, former Executive Director of the AIFS Foundation. His dedication to international understanding inspired the creation of the annual grant program.
The grant supports U.S. high schools that demonstrate a commitment to cultural exchange by welcoming international students and developing programs that help more students learn about the wider world. Proposals are reviewed by the AIFS Foundation's selection committee, with recipients chosen based on the strength and potential impact of their proposed projects.
"International exchange starts with the students and families who participate directly, but its impact can reach much further," said Melanie French, Executive Director at the AIFS Foundation. "These schools are building on that impact and giving entire communities more opportunities to learn about other cultures."
AYA and the AIFS Foundation thank the educators, administrators, students, host families, and community partners who make these projects possible, along with the hundreds of U.S. high schools that welcome AYA exchange students each year.
To learn more about partnering with Academic Year in America and supporting international education in your school, visit the AYA website.
About Academic Year in America
Academic Year in America (AYA) is a non-profit organization sponsored by the American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS) Foundation that facilitates high school exchange programs in the U.S. It is designated by the U.S. Department of State to offer J-1 cultural exchange visas to international high school students. For 45 years, AYA has helped thousands of international students and U.S. host families participate in high school exchange, allowing them to share their cultures and build lifelong friendships. To learn more about becoming a host family or Local Coordinator, visit www.academicyear.org.
About the AIFS Foundation
The AIFS Foundation is an independent, nonprofit foundation established in 1967 to promote international understanding. The Foundation supports cross-cultural educational exchanges, research that expands knowledge of cultures and societies, and activities that help put that knowledge into practice.
SOURCE Academic Year in America (AYA)
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