AIFS Foundation Awards Grants to 10 High Schools Expanding Global Education

Schools across nine states will receive funding for projects that bring international education and cultural learning into their classrooms and communities

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic Year in America (AYA) and the AIFS Foundation recently announced the 10 recipients of the 2025–2026 Tony Cook Memorial Grant, recognizing U.S. high schools that are finding creative ways to expand international education and cultural understanding.

Each selected school received a grant of up to $1,000 to support a project, program, or event that introduces students to new cultures, perspectives, and ways of life.

The grant supports high schools that demonstrate a commitment to cultural exchange by welcoming international students. Post this

This year's recipients represent 10 schools across nine states. Their projects include student-led cultural showcases, international food fairs, foreign-language resources, globally inspired art projects, community service, and immersive educational travel.

"High schools have a unique opportunity to help students become more curious about the world and more open to perspectives beyond their own," said Michele Kabel, Director at Academic Year in America. "This year's recipients are creating thoughtful, hands-on ways for students to learn from other cultures and from one another."

The 2025–2026 Tony Cook Memorial Grant recipients and their winning projects are:

Baldwyn High School, Mississippi: A student-led cultural event featuring country booths, food, music, games, crafts, and storytelling.

A student-led cultural event featuring country booths, food, music, games, crafts, and storytelling. Bradford Area High School, Pennsylvania: A new travel club and educational trip to Costa Rica.

A new travel club and educational trip to Costa Rica. Central High School, Florida: A schoolwide Global Voices Showcase and interactive Culture Day.

A schoolwide Global Voices Showcase and interactive Culture Day. Clarksville High School, Tennessee: A Taste of the World Food Fair during International Education Week.

A Taste of the World Food Fair during International Education Week. Cumberland High School, Wisconsin: An International Week and a globally focused service and cultural trip to the Twin Cities.

An International Week and a globally focused service and cultural trip to the Twin Cities. Hannah-Pamplico High School, South Carolina: Spanish-language books and cultural learning resources for Spanish classes.

Spanish-language books and cultural learning resources for Spanish classes. Ithaca High School, New York: A Morocco Cultural Exchange Club centered on school partnerships, homestays, and language learning.

A Morocco Cultural Exchange Club centered on school partnerships, homestays, and language learning. Maple Valley Public School, North Dakota: A global ceramics project culminating in a community exhibition.

A global ceramics project culminating in a community exhibition. Montwood High School, Texas: An International Tea featuring student-led cultural displays and presentations.

An International Tea featuring student-led cultural displays and presentations. Spooner High School, Wisconsin: An educational tour through Italy, Germany, and the Czech Republic.

For more information about the recipients and their proposed projects, read the full announcement on the Academic Year in America blog⁠.

The Tony Cook Memorial Grant was established in honor of Tony Cook, former Executive Director of the AIFS Foundation. His dedication to international understanding inspired the creation of the annual grant program.

The grant supports U.S. high schools that demonstrate a commitment to cultural exchange by welcoming international students and developing programs that help more students learn about the wider world. Proposals are reviewed by the AIFS Foundation's selection committee, with recipients chosen based on the strength and potential impact of their proposed projects.

"International exchange starts with the students and families who participate directly, but its impact can reach much further," said Melanie French, Executive Director at the AIFS Foundation. "These schools are building on that impact and giving entire communities more opportunities to learn about other cultures."

AYA and the AIFS Foundation thank the educators, administrators, students, host families, and community partners who make these projects possible, along with the hundreds of U.S. high schools that welcome AYA exchange students each year.

To learn more about partnering with Academic Year in America and supporting international education in your school, visit the AYA website.

About Academic Year in America

Academic Year in America (AYA) is a non-profit organization sponsored by the American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS) Foundation that facilitates high school exchange programs in the U.S. It is designated by the U.S. Department of State to offer J-1 cultural exchange visas to international high school students. For 45 years, AYA has helped thousands of international students and U.S. host families participate in high school exchange, allowing them to share their cultures and build lifelong friendships. To learn more about becoming a host family or Local Coordinator, visit www.academicyear.org.

About the AIFS Foundation

The AIFS Foundation is an independent, nonprofit foundation established in 1967 to promote international understanding. The Foundation supports cross-cultural educational exchanges, research that expands knowledge of cultures and societies, and activities that help put that knowledge into practice.

SOURCE Academic Year in America (AYA)