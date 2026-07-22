Oregon Family Selected as Host Family of the Year by Academic Year in America

This year's honorees show that opening a home is only the beginning; it is the everyday care that makes an exchange student feel like part of the family.

STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic Year in America (AYA), a nonprofit high school exchange program, recently announced the winner of its Host Family of the Year award, honoring the American families who volunteer to welcome international exchange students into their homes and—as this year's nominations make clear—their families.

Fateen, an Academic Year in America exchange student, with his host parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hoffman of Eugene, OR — AYA's Host Family of the Year.

Every year, AYA invites its community to nominate the host families who made the greatest difference in their exchange student's year in the U.S. What sets this year's nominees apart isn't grand gestures; it's the accumulation of small, everyday choices to treat a visiting student like their own child.

2026 Host Family of the Year: The Hoffman Family (Oregon)

Nominated by Fateen, an exchange student from Bangladesh, the Hoffman Family of Oregon was selected as this year's Host Family of the Year. In his nomination, Fateen described host brothers Eyan and Justin who taught him to fish and tie his shoelaces, a warm host mom who asked about his day "in a very gentle and caring way," and a host dad whose response to an unexpectedly high phone bill was not frustration, but a lesson delivered with calm and compassion. These moments of patience, encouragement and everyday care are among the many reasons AYA selected the Hoffmans for this honor.

The family's care extended to everyday gestures that created a sense of belonging: keeping Fateen's room ready for him whenever he returned from time away, surprising him with gifts, and in a moment Fateen says he'll never forget—a hug from his host brother, Eyan, after a program orientation that marked, in his words, the moment he "truly felt like part of the family."

"They don't just host me — they treat me like their own," Fateen wrote in his nomination. "They care in small ways every day, support me when I struggle, and make me feel like I truly belong."

First Runner-Up: The Starr Family (Ohio)

Nominated by exchange student Greta from Germany and her Local Coordinator, Cathy Tierney, the Starr Family earned first runner-up honors after stepping in when Greta needed to change host families a few weeks into her program. Greta described a household that showed up for every basketball game and track meet, drove her to school each morning, and folded her laundry while she was at school—the kind of ordinary devotion that, she wrote, made her feel "safe and protected" from day one.

"I found a second family that will stay in my heart forever [...] and I know I will always have a place in their family, no matter where in the world I am," Greta wrote in her nomination.

Honorable Mentions

AYA also recognized four families whose nominations reflected the same commitment to inclusion, consistent support, and meaningful cultural exchange.

The Kilgore Family (Nebraska): Nominated by exchange student Chanel from Switzerland, who said the family treated her like one of their own children and included her in every part of family life. She calculated her host parents spent roughly 80 hours driving her to school and club activities, along with the consistent support and care they showed throughout her exchange year.

The Guild Family (New York): Nominated by exchange student Johanna from Germany, who said she never felt like a guest and quickly became part of the family. She credited the Guilds with supporting her through both celebrations and difficult moments, cheering her on at soccer games and embracing cultural exchange through the traditions and food she shared from her home country.

The Smith Family (Louisiana): Nominated by exchange student Sina of Germany, who said the family welcomed her during a difficult transition and made her feel like their own daughter. She praised them with giving her a true sense of home through everyday family moments and classic American experiences like learning to cook Louisiana dishes, attending a baseball game and getting ready for prom with her host mom.

The Keegan Family (Georgia): Nominated by exchange student Antonia of Germany, who said the family made their home feel like her own from the moment she arrived. From trips to the gym and language lessons with her host dad to the close bond she formed with her host mom, Antonia credited the Keegans with making her feel valued and supported and helping her become a better version of herself.

"Host families are at the heart of our cultural exchange program," said Michele Kabel, Director of Academic Year in America (AYA). "This year's Host Family of the Year honorees demonstrate how everyday moments, shared experiences, and genuine care can make a high school exchange student feel at home and create relationships that last long after the exchange year ends."

Every host family honored here began by opening their heart and home to someone they had never met. With students arriving in just a few weeks, there is still time for your family to do the same. Take the first step today at academicyear.org/host.

About Academic Year in America (AYA)

Academic Year in America (AYA) is a non-profit organization sponsored by the American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS) Foundation that facilitates high school exchange programs in the U.S. It is designated by the U.S. Department of State to offer J-1 cultural exchange visas to international high school students. For 45 years, AYA has helped thousands of international students and U.S. host families participate in high school exchange, allowing them to share their cultures and build lifelong friendships. To learn more about becoming a host family or Local Coordinator, visit www.academicyear.org.

SOURCE Academic Year in America (AYA)