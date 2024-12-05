AIFS GIVE'S THE GIFT OF STUDY ABROAD

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Families seeking a meaningful holiday gift for their college-age loved ones should consider providing a study abroad experience, according to the American Institute for Foreign Study (AIFS). AIFS is a cultural exchange and international education organization founded in 1964 who recently co-authored "A Family Guide to Study Abroad" with the Institute of International Education, Inc.

A group of AIFS Abroad Students in Italy

Emily Merson, Executive Director of AIFS Abroad says, "Supporting your college age child to study or intern abroad is a gift that has a multiplier effect. First as they experience the challenge and joy of living in a new country, then again as they return with more selfawareness and cultural understanding, and then in the future as they bring global skills to their career and bring their experiences to build a more compassionate and peaceful world."

Study abroad and international internship programs provide students the opportunity to take classes at renowned international universities and host institutions across the globe. AIFS Abroad offers more than 100 programs spanning 19 countries, presenting families with a wide range of options to gift their student an experience that supports their interests and educational focus. Every AIFS Abroad award-winning program includes integrative career readiness programming in addition to housing, 24/7 emergency support, on-site staff, comprehensive insurance, and more, so families can rest assured their loved ones will have support throughout their entire experience abroad. Students applying to select fall programs by Jan 1 will receive a free Eurail Global pass for sustainable travel.

If your college student would benefit from a global education experience during the summer or academic year, AIFS Abroad is offering free virtual Student and Family Information Sessions during the month of December so you can explore the options together. For dates and information, visit AIFSabroad.com.

Give your loved one the gift of study abroad this holiday season!

[ Learn More About Studying Abroad ]

About AIFS

With offices in 6 countries, AIFS organizes cultural exchange programs for more than 50,000 participants each year. Programs include college study abroad, international au pair placement, international camp counselor placement, high school study/travel, insurance services, and J-1 intern and trainee placement. Since 1964 more than 1.8 million students and teachers have participated in AIFS programs worldwide.

https://www.aifsabroad.com

SOURCE AIFS Abroad