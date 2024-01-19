AIFS Marks 60 Years as a Pioneer in Cultural Exchange and Educational Travel

News provided by

American Institute For Foreign Study

19 Jan, 2024, 12:03 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS), a global leader in cultural exchange and educational travel, commemorates its 60th anniversary in 2024. Embracing the future, AIFS reaffirms its leadership role on the global stage.

Continue Reading
Founded in 1964, the American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS), is a global leader in cultural exchange and educational travel.
Founded in 1964, the American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS), is a global leader in cultural exchange and educational travel.
The inaugural AIFS program that sent 1,500 American high school students abroad in the summer of 1965.
The inaugural AIFS program that sent 1,500 American high school students abroad in the summer of 1965.

Founded in 1964 by Sir Cyril Taylor, AIFS established itself as part of the era's surge in educational diplomacy, joining programs like the newly formed Peace Corps. AIFS played a pivotal role providing cross-cultural understanding and enriching educational experiences. The inaugural AIFS program sent 1,500 American high school students abroad in the summer of 1965. Since then, over 1.8 million individuals have participated in AIFS programs.

In 1967 with the assistance of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, AIFS created the AIFS Foundation, an independent, not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) charity and a U.S. Department of State designated sponsor of the J-1 Exchange Visitor Visa Program, now called BridgeUSA.  Throughout six decades, AIFS has solidified its position as a trusted leader in international exchange, offering innovative experiential programs. AIFS remains dedicated to its vision of "bringing the world together."

"Our program participants undergo transformative experiences, breaking down cultural barriers and gaining insights into different ways of life," states Jack Burg, President and CEO of AIFS. "As we celebrate 60 years, AIFS remains dedicated to supporting international education and cultural exchange programs, contributing to the broader mission of global understanding."

In 2023, AIFS collaborated with hundreds of high schools and universities worldwide, nearly 500 international employers, thousands of host families and au pairs, and over 1,000 American camps, providing programs for over 35,000 participants. AIFS programs include:

Throughout its history, AIFS has consistently sought new and innovative approaches to empower upcoming generations to embrace cultural exchange and it will continue to do so. "We take immense pride in what we have accomplished and our impact on the world over the last 60 years," says William L. Gertz, Chairman of AIFS. "This anniversary is a time to look at the past with gratitude, but more importantly, to look at the future with enthusiasm. Our mission continues."

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, AIFS operates 12 global offices and offers programs in 29 countries worldwide.

For a historical perspective on the evolution of international education and insights for its future, please contact AIFS Chairman, Bill Gertz. Bill can be reached by contacting Mike Liberty at (203) 399-5187 or via email at [email protected].

American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS) • 1 High Ridge Park • Stamford, CT 06905 • (866) 906-2437 • www.aifs.com

SOURCE American Institute For Foreign Study

Also from this source

AIFS Chairman Reflects on 50 Years of Traveling and Cultural Exchange

AIFS Chairman Reflects on 50 Years of Traveling and Cultural Exchange

Bill Gertz, a leader in the field of international education and Chairman of the American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS), commemorates an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.