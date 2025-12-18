AIG Becomes Largest Shareholder and Strategic Partner of Salford City FC in Landmark Multi-Year Agreement

Global Insurance Leader Deepens Commitment Across Football Operations, GenAI, Infrastructure,

Commercial Growth and Community Impact, with Further

Partnership Activations to be Announced During the 2026/2027 Season

SALFORD, England, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salford City FC today announced a landmark expansion of its relationship with AIG, confirming the global insurance leader as the Club's largest shareholder and long-term strategic partner, supported by a new multi-year commercial partnership running through the 2029/2030 season.

The agreement marks a significant evolution in AIG's involvement with Salford City FC, building on the Club's August announcement welcoming AIG as a strategic investor and the first Fortune 500 company to take an ownership stake in a League Two English Football League (EFL) club. Through this expanded partnership, AIG becomes the Club's largest shareholder, underscoring its long-term belief in Salford City FC's vision and growth trajectory. AIG will also benefit from extensive brand visibility both on and off the pitch, with further activations and announcements to be unveiled during the 2026/2027 season.

Beyond the unprecedented commercial relationship, AIG's commitment spans the full breadth of the Club's ambitions, including investment in football operations, investment in generative artificial intelligence in partnership with Palantir that will inform data-led decision-making, infrastructure development, and community initiatives through the Club's Foundation. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, leadership, and sustainable progress, and marks another major milestone in Salford City FC's evolution as a modern, globally connected football club.

Salford City FC and AIG also share a strong commitment to the continued growth of women's sports. Building on AIG's leadership in being an ally to women in business, sports and society, the two organizations will explore strategic opportunities to further extend their collaboration to women's football.

Salford City FC Co-Chairman Declan Kelly said: "AIG's significant commitment to Salford City Football Club goes far beyond investment. It is rooted in shared values and a clear understanding of how great organizations are built. AIG Chairman and CEO Peter Zaffino is one of the most respected leaders in global business, and we are enormously grateful for his belief in Salford City FC, which has had a profound impact on our organization. AIG's support is a powerful endorsement of Salford City FC's strategy and our people, and it materially advances our goals as a football club and as a business."

Sir David Beckham and Gary Neville, Co-Owners of Salford City FC, added: "Peter Zaffino is an inspiring leader and we are incredibly grateful for his partnership and continued commitment to Salford City FC. What AIG is doing with this Club is deeply meaningful to the Salford City community. This expanded relationship gives us the platform to keep raising standards and building something that has real value to our players, staff and to our loyal supporters."

"Salford City FC's ownership group, led by Sir David Beckham, Gary Neville, Declan Kelly, and Lord Mervyn Davies, has strategically positioned the Club for tremendous success on and off the field, and AIG is very proud to be a committed partner with an ownership stake and long-term commercial agreement. Salford City FC embodies the values AIG stands for such as setting the standard, winning together and doing what's right to support our communities," said AIG Chairman and CEO, Peter Zaffino.

Gary Neville, Co-Owner of Salford City FC, added: "A few weeks ago I went to the U.S. to meet Peter personally, and it really was one of those 'pinch yourself' moments. Most partnerships in football stop at visibility, but this one goes much deeper. When I was there with the Consello team, we talked about leadership and performance, about how AI can strengthen decision-making, and about building the infrastructure and commercial engine to match our ambition. The opportunity to tap into AIG's intelligence, innovation and leadership is extraordinary, and it can help move Salford City FC forward in a meaningful way."

The agreement reinforces Salford City FC's strategy of partnering with global leaders who share its long-term vision and commitment to building a high-performance club with strong foundations on and off the pitch.

