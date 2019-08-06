AIG, Incorporated Announces New Executive Hire

CINCINNATI, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIG, a national asset management and auction firm based in Batavia, Ohio with offices in Orlando, Charlotte and Dallas today announced the addition of Michael Goldstein to its executive team as Executive Vice President. Mike is a longtime resident of Cincinnati and was a business broker for Keate Partners based in Cincinnati, OH before joining AIG and its subsidiaries Asset Realty Advisors and Asset IQ.



Licensed in Ohio in real estate, Mike specialized in the buying and selling of businesses in the Midwest along with residential and commercial real estate with over $100MM is sales during the past 5 years in the Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky markets. Mike is also a 1998 graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems/International Business.

"We are excited to welcome Mike aboard during this exciting period of growth for the company," says Dale Barger, AIG President. "His experience building high-performance cultures and scalable customer-centric organizations will help support AIG's infrastructure as we continue to expand"

Leading the company's business development team, Mike will ensure AIG's new and existing clients receive the highest quality service. Mike has over 15 years of leadership in both management and real estate that will be essential in growing and scaling AIG's portfolio of services to its national and international clients.

