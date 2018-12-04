AIG Named Official Insurance Partner Of The PGA of America

"We are very pleased to have AIG as the Official Insurance Partner of the PGA of America and several of our major Championships," said PGA of America Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Price. "VALIC is already an important part of the financial lives of many PGA Professionals, and we're delighted to strengthen our partnership with AIG."

"AIG Life & Retirement and the team at VALIC are proud of our efforts to help PGA Professionals achieve financial security, and we are excited to extend this relationship," said Kevin Hogan, CEO, AIG Life & Retirement. "AIG's partnership with the PGA of America highlights the shared core values of both organizations, each grounded in a history of 100 years of leadership, expertise and innovation."

The new partnership deepens AIG's commitment to PGA Professionals and their work to grow the game at the grassroots level. AIG will develop opportunities with the PGA to engage its business partners and its own employees through unique golf experiences on and off the course.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who daily work to grow interest and participation in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.org, follow @PGA on Twitter and find us on Facebook.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

About VALIC

For more than half a century, VALIC, an AIG company, has served as a leading defined contribution retirement plan provider for tax-exempt and public sector employers, including Healthcare, K-12, Higher Education, Government, Religious, Charitable and other not-for-profit institutions. VALIC represents The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company and its subsidiaries, VALIC Financial Advisors, Inc. and VALIC Retirement Services Company. Additional information about VALIC can be found at www.valic.com, www.linkedin.com/company/valic and www.linkedin.com/showcase/aig-life-&-retirement/.

SOURCE PGA of America

Related Links

http://www.pga.org

