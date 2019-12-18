AIG Travel Enhances Travel Assistance App with GeoSure® Safety Feature

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AIG Travel Assistance App has been upgraded with a significant new feature through a partnership with GeoSure, developer of the most granular, real-time safety measurement platform available. The app, available for both iOS and Android, now provides business travelers who are insured through a group AIG business travel policy with access to hyper-local safety awareness functionality for more than 65,000 cities and neighborhoods.

"As a travel safety advocate, we are committed to bringing the most detailed safety information to our travelers, wherever their journeys might take them," said Jeff Rutledge, CEO, AIG Travel. "This new enhancement is a great step toward that goal, making AIG Travel the first global travel insurer to integrate continuously updated, hyper-local safety ratings into an app, to deliver a highly personal, inclusive digital safety experience."

Using a combination of big data, AI, crowd-sourced reporting, and geospatial intelligence, GeoSure aggregates thousands of data sources through its proprietary risk analytics platform. The data is validated using statistical algorithms to create the most detailed safety ratings in the world, down to the neighborhood level, to help travelers understand risk conditions of various locations within cities they might travel to. The algorithms are used to determine safety scores for each location across the categories of Physical Harm, Women's Safety, Theft, LGBTQ+ Safety, Political Freedoms, Health & Medical and then a statistical average score for Overall Safety.

With this new enhancement, the AIG Travel Assistance App now features the only dedicated Women's Safety and LGBTQ+ Safety awareness capabilities available. This new functionality bolsters AIG Travel's ongoing initiatives to empower women and members of the LGBTQ community to travel with confidence. Other unique features of the enhanced app include safety map searchability and safety filters for viewing the ratings that are most important to the specific traveler.

The AIG Travel Assistance App was launched in 2014, providing users with security travel alerts, a medical translation tool, which translates key medical terms into multiple languages, and the Drug Brand Equivalency tool, which displays drug brand names and their equivalent names in multiple countries. The app also has features that simplify the user experience and contribute to greater travel safety, including a one-touch "Help" button that connects travelers directly to emergency travel assistance; a GPS-enabled directory of healthcare providers, allowing users to find, locate, rate and review nearby options; and a bookmarking feature for country-specific security reports, allowing travelers to quickly reference key information on security issues, political conditions and travel logistics.

The AIG Travel Assistance App can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or the Android Play Store. Existing users will need to update their app. For more information, visit www.aig.com/travel, or contact insurance broker or AIG Travel business/corporate group representative.

About AIG Travel and Travel Guard

AIG Travel, a member of American International Group, Inc., provides travel insurance and global assistance through innovative product offerings. Travel Guard® is the marketing name for its portfolio of travel insurance and travel-related services. From lost luggage to a medical emergency, our 24/7 multilingual assistance team is always just a phone call away. Through our global service centers and a network of experienced providers, we deliver medical and security assistance to help our customers travel with confidence. AIG Travel is a socially responsible and inclusive organization that meets the diverse needs of leisure and corporate travelers alike. Learn more at www.aig.com/travel or www.travelguard.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

