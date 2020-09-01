AIG Travel Named Best Travel Insurance Company by Forbes Advisor

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIG Travel was awarded top honors by Forbes Advisor in their Best Travel Insurance Companies list for consumers. Out of 15 travel insurance companies ranked by the financial news outlet, AIG Travel came in first, based on a rigorous, data-driven methodology.

AIG Travel garnered the best score in the Forbes ranking based on an in-depth review of 15 coverage benefits for multiple travel insurance plans, including baggage delays or mishaps, trip delays or cancellation, travel health or medical expenses, pre-existing medical conditions and flexibility to cancel for any reason.

"So many unexpected problems can happen on a trip," said Amy Danise, Forbes Advisor's Chief Insurance Analyst. "You may not be able to prevent the problems but having the best travel insurance policy can save you money and headaches. In some cases, it could save your health if you encounter a medical problem while traveling."

Travel Guard, the name for AIG Travel's portfolio of travel insurance products, provides different coverage options for all the aforementioned scenarios, as well as others, and the ability to customize a plan to a traveler's specific needs with a selection of optional bundles, such as the Name Your Family®, Adventure Sports or Security Bundles.

"We are honored by this recognition from Forbes Advisor," said Jeff Rutledge, CEO, AIG Travel. "We understand that consumers need a more personalized travel experience, which is why we have worked tirelessly to provide a better-targeted spectrum of products – and ultimately a better experience for travelers."

For more information about AIG Travel, its products and services, visit www.travelguard.com or follow AIG Travel on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About AIG Travel

AIG Travel, a member of American International Group, Inc., provides travel insurance and global assistance through innovative product offerings. Travel Guard® is the marketing name for its portfolio of travel insurance and travel-related services. From lost luggage to a medical emergency, our 24/7 multilingual assistance team is always just a phone call away. Through our global service centers and a network of experienced providers, we deliver medical and security assistance to help our customers travel with confidence. AIG Travel is a socially responsible and inclusive organization that meets the diverse needs of leisure and corporate travelers alike. Learn more at www.aig.com/travel or www.travelguard.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Forbes Advisor

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased money advice, news and reviews, with a comparison marketplace that helps individuals make smart financial decisions and find financial products that best fit their lives and goals. For more information, visit forbesadvisor.com, @ForbesAdvisor or Forbes Advisor's Facebook page.

Contact: Rhonda Sloan

AIG Travel

713-284-8232

[email protected]

SOURCE AIG Travel

