AIG Travel Releases Policy Enhancement to Address New International Travel Requirements

HOUSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIG Travel announced today that it has introduced optional lodging expense coverage for travelers barred from boarding a commercial aircraft back to the U.S. as a result of receiving a positive COVID test.

The upgrade is a response to the new CDC requirement, which went into effect January 26, 2021, that international travelers get a COVID-19 test within three days prior to entering the U.S. and show a negative result before boarding their flight. Travelers testing positive would be required to remain in country until they demonstrate a negative test result, which could necessitate accommodations beyond original booking dates.

AIG Travel's Lodging Expense Bundle may cover up to a total of $500 per person for certain additional lodging expenses, available to most new and existing policyholders who select AIG Travel's Preferred or Deluxe travel insurance plans and indicate a destination outside the U.S.1



"We understand there are increasing numbers of people who feel ready to travel internationally, but they want additional safeguards in place including financial coverage in case they should need to remain at their destination country longer than originally planned," said Jeff Rutledge, CEO, AIG Travel. "This new offering will help people to once again travel with confidence."

Residents of U.S. states and the District of Columbia traveling to Costa Rica will have access to a customized version of the Lodging Expense Bundle to address the country's new entry requirement that U.S.-based visitors must secure and show proof of a travel insurance policy that includes up to a total of $2,000 in lodging expense coverage. This customized version, which would cover up to a total of $2,000 per person in additional lodging expenses, is likewise only available to those Costa Rica-bound travelers who select either the Preferred or Deluxe travel insurance plan.1

The Lodging Expense Bundle joins a suite of optional product upgrades introduced by AIG Travel in 2020. These optional bundles provide the ability to customize an insurance plan to a traveler's specific needs, either by increasing the existing coverage limits on certain plans, or by introducing coverage benefits or features not previously available. These enhancements include the Pet, Medical, Baggage, Wedding, Inconvenience, Adventure Sports, Security and the Name Your Family® Bundles.2

For more information about AIG Travel, its products and services, visit www.travelguard.com or follow AIG Travel on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

1The upgrade currently is not available to New York residents.

2 AIG Travel's new bundles are available to travelers who are residents of a U.S.-state or the District of Columbia, except for residents of New York.

This is only a brief description of the coverage available and the policy will contain limitations and exclusions. Insurance underwritten by National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, Pa.

About AIG Travel

AIG Travel, a member of American International Group, Inc., provides travel insurance and global assistance through innovative product offerings. Travel Guard® is the marketing name for its portfolio of travel insurance and travel-related services. From lost luggage to a medical emergency, our 24/7 multilingual assistance team is always just a phone call away. Through our global service centers and a network of experienced providers, we deliver medical and security assistance to help our customers travel with confidence. AIG Travel is a socially responsible and inclusive organization that meets the diverse needs of leisure and corporate travelers alike. Learn more at www.aig.com/travel or www.travelguard.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact: Rhonda Sloan

AIG Travel

713-284-8232

[email protected]

SOURCE AIG Travel

