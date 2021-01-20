AIG Upgrades Baltimore Facility to Expand Capabilities in Northeast

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Insulated Glass, LLC (AIG), a leading glass fabricator and wholesale distributor in the Southeast, is finalizing the rebranding of A.L. Smith Glass in Ijamsville, Maryland, which is located just east of Baltimore. While 2020 was a challenging year for many in the fabrication industry due to the ongoing pandemic, AIG continued to implement improvements designed to better serve customers and expand their fabrication capabilities.

The rebranding effort, which kicked off last year following the acquisition, includes new signage, a new website, expansions and improvements to the existing fabrication facility, and the installation of a new glass tempering furnace. This completes the transition from what was, prior to the acquisition, a heavily residential glass manufacturer into one with the capacity to address needs in both the residential and commercial markets.

"The additions and improvements we are making to the existing framework of A.L. Smith Glass will allow for added capacity to better serve the needs of the commercial building segment in the Northeast region," said Clint Bair, Vice President of AIG. "This is just one of many of our ongoing endeavors in elevating the value we bring to our customers."

The new 96"x156" North Glass full convection furnace will complement the facility's existing 60" tempering furnace, giving the Baltimore facility two furnaces to increase production capacity and expedite order fulfillment. The installation is currently in progress, with the expectation that the furnace will be in commission by early April.

Along with these improvements, the Baltimore facility is also undergoing a building expansion, adding 11.5k square footage to the existing 30.5k square footage structure, bringing the facility to a total of 42k square feet. Furthermore, new delivery trucks are being added to the existing fleet, including a Moffett, to facilitate deliveries to customers.

The Maryland operation is AIG's seventh regional fabrication facility. Other locations include Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, and Tennessee.

About American Insulated Glass



American Insulated Glass is a leading fabricator and wholesale distributor headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company specializes in providing quality insulating glass, laminated, tempered and fire-rated glass to glazing contractors and the millwork industry. Dedicated to serving both commercial and residential end markets with a broad range of high-performing low-e glass solutions, AIG also distributes a full line of mirror, decorative and other glass products. AIG is positioned to expand its geographical footprint and service capabilities, both organically and via acquisition. To learn more about AIG, visit www.aiglass.com.

Media Contact:

Clint Blair

American Insulated Glass, LLC.

[email protected]

Related Images

american-insulated-glass-llc.png

American Insulated Glass, LLC

Related Links

Company Website

SOURCE American Insulated Glass, LLC.