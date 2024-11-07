FUZHOU, China, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): William Shakespeare, the renowned British playwright whose dramas are known across the world; and Tang Xianzu, the famed ancient Chinese opera writer with his works passed on through generations. What happens when the masterpieces of these two are put together? A cross-cultural AIGC video "If Shakespeare encountered Tang Xianzu in Jiangxi", which made a splash in Fuzhou, Jiangxi, answers just that.

AIGC | If Shakespeare encountered Tang Xianzu in Jiangxi

The video brings a new artistic creation with AI, connecting Shakespeare's classic A Midsummer Night's Dream and Tang Xianzu's The Peony Pavilion in a unique way, to mark the 400th anniversary of the deaths of the two legendary playwrights.

If Shakespeare were in Jiangxi and encountered Tang Xianzu, the intertwining dreams of "The Peony Pavilion" and the soliloquies of "Hamlet", would create an exquisite harmony, allowing two souls to gently clink their glasses in the long river of history. The harmonious blend of ink from East and West converges to create the most exquisite poetry. Tang Xianzu wrote about the story of the life-and-death love of Du Liniang and Liu Mengmei in "The Four Dreams of Linchuan", the tragic destinies of Othello and King Lear are unveiled by Shakespeare.

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "The Story of the Purple Hairpin" resonate with each other under the moonlight. From Verona to Linchuan, from the nobility to the masses, your stories traverse mountains and waters, and endure through generations.

The wisdom in "The Merchant of Venice", and the philosophy of "A Dream Under the Southern Bough" exude an everlasting charm that captivates audiences across all eras.

If Shakespeare and Tang Xianzu had drunk a pot of tea in Jiangxi, the ambition of "Macbeth" and the illusions in "The Dream of Handan" would have intertwined, creating a brilliant dialogue between two literary giants, and writing the most captivating chapters of cross-cultural wisdom.

When Shakespeare's wit encounters Tang Xianzu's romance, it ignites endless inspiration amidst the scenic landscapes of Jiangxi.

Let us follow in their footsteps, transcend the boundaries of time and space, and seek our own poems and dreams in the fusion of cultures.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkIXCnLOAIU

