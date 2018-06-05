Aigo.ai Launches Visionary Community Where You Can Use, Create and Trade Intelligence with Revolutionary AI Personal Assistant

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aigo.ai has announced the launch of their decentralized community for the world's first truly personal personal assistant. The development of the community is the final piece in the creation of a revolutionary AI assistant that is hyper-personalized to individual needs, desires, and goals - and most importantly, provides you, and only you, with the ability to keep and own all the information and data you share with it.

Peter Voss, Chief Scientist at Aigo.ai and a pioneer in the artificial intelligence space, has developed Aigo using groundbreaking "cognitive architecture" to implement the "Third Wave of AI" - learning unsupervised, instantaneously and interactively. With significantly greater cognitive ability than today's Siri, Alexa, and other chatbot technologies, Peter and his team envision Aigo as the foundation for implementing what they call a true "ExoCortex," which they define as an everyday, interactive, cognitive extension of ourselves. The Aigo community will be vital to his team's vision of creating this new category of personal assistants – becoming a hive of intelligence, free of advertising, corporate ownership, and agendas.

"Together we are building a visionary community of like-minded users, creators, and owners of intelligent assistants. Individuals who seek to secure and own their personal assistants, communications, and data, who demand to be free of the large corporations and their agendas," says Peter. "We will never sell or share your personal data."

The Aigo Team is firmly committed to aggressive, ongoing Aigo development guided by community preferences. Community members will be able to nominate and vote on features and priorities, securely trade and develop their own intelligent assistants and skills, and will ultimately spawn a vibrant and productive community that uses, creates, owns, and trades intelligence for the benefit of all.

With its ability to create hyper-personal user experiences, Aigo and its new community are ready to transform the multi-billion Digital Assistant market for both the enterprise and consumers.

Aigo.ai is the first *personal* personal assistant that becomes smarter and more personalized as it learns from you and your network (people, devices, other AIs), essentially becoming your ExoCortex. Based on a highly advanced 'cognitive architecture' – implementing the 'Third Wave of AI,' Aigo will change the way we communicate with each other - and our network of family, friends, and devices. For more information, please visit Aigo.ai.

