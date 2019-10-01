Aii Policy Brief: Congress to Stop Passenger Railcars Purchases From China

Both the House and Senate versions of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) included language – known as the Transit Infrastructure Vehicle Security Act (TIVSA) – to stop Chinese market interference.

The brief notes China's ambitious geopolitical expansion through its "New Silk Road" and "Made in China 2025" plans. With its state-owned corporation China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation Ltd (CRRC), China has aggressively entered public infrastructure bidding in major cities, already winning bids in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia.

Aii presents factors explaining why Chinese influence in public infrastructure prompts legitimate market and security concerns.

