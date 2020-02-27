AIIMS Cognistat Research Poster Winner of the 46th annual NAICP Conference 2020

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great privilege that we announce that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS) Research Poster on Cultural Adaptation of Cognistat Computerized Cognitive Assessment Test was awarded the best research poster at the 46th National Annual Conference of Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists in Chandigarh, India February 21-23, 2020.

"The latest technology and a great research team at All India Institute of Medical Science, AIIMS New Delhi, are the underlying reason for this great success." said Mr. Parsa Famili, President of Cognistat.

An international multidisciplinary team from Canada, India and US have collaborated on the development of Cognistat Hindi said Dr. Sagar MD. and the principal investigator.

The researchers from AIIMS are Rajesh Sagar, MD, Professor, department of Psychiatry; Manjari Tripathi, Professor, department of neurology, Rohit Verma, MD, and Shivangi Talwar, senior research fellow, Clinical Psychology; from Cognistat are, Richard Flanagan PhD, Jonathan Mueller MD Psychiatrist, Ralph Kiernan PhD Psychologist, Barry Prabhu, Fati Davoudi, Amir Keynia, Mazda Famili, Aram Montazami and the engineering department of Novatek International.

This exemplary research demonstrates the power of Cognistat computerized assessment system to detect Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), the earliest recognizable phase of Alzheimer dementia." said Jonathan Mueller, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Cognistat.

For clinical inquiries regarding Cognistat Hindi please contact Dr. Rajesh Sagar MD. Professor at AIIMS: rsagar29@gmail.com

For technical inquiries on the usage of Cognistat please contact In India: Mr. Barry Prabhu, 234982@email4pr.com and worldwide: Ms. Fati Davoudi, 234982@email4pr.com.

About Cognistat

A global leader in rapid cognitive assessment, Cognistat with over 400 peer reviewed publications, avoids aggregate scoring by testing in five major areas of impairment: Language, Construction, Memory, Calculation and Reasoning with separate scoring in each. Administered by Healthcare Professionals, the web-based solution, test results are shown graphically and used to determine the level of impairment and its possible cause, which assists in patient diagnosis. Efficient and cost effective, Cognistat is used by health professionals worldwide in private clinics and hospitals, healthcare systems, individual practices, research institutes, and academia for teaching purposes. Cognistat provides the basis for detecting cognitive impairment due to Dementia, Alzheimer's, substance abuse, as well as a number of other brain disorders. For more information about Cognistat visit cognistat.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook. Cognistat is a Novatek International's family of companies.

