AIIR Intelligent HVAC Partners with Air Purification Company to Advance Electrified HVAC Solutions in Office to Residential Conversions in Denver Metro

High‑efficiency, AI‑powered HVAC brings space‑saving comfort to hospitality, multifamily, and modular projects across high‑altitude Colorado

DALLAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIIR Intelligent HVAC (AIIR), a leading provider of AI‑powered heating and cooling solutions, today announced a partnership with a 60‑plus‑year manufacturers' representative serving the Colorado Front Range and broader Mountain West regions, Air Purification Company (APC). AIIR's HVAC systems will now be introduced to high‑growth segments, including hospitality, adaptive‑reuse multifamily, and modular construction projects in the Denver metro area and Colorado's elevated resort markets.

The partnership combines AIIR's compact, high‑performance 8K (8,000 BTU) and 12K heat pump units with APC's deep engineering expertise in electrification and decarbonization. The companies will deliver comprehensive HVAC solutions that improve comfort, lower operating costs, and support progressive energy‑efficiency and carbon‑reduction goals in one of the nation's most demanding altitude and climate conditions.

For more than six decades, Air Purification Company has joined with engineers, developers, and contractors to introduce emerging HVAC technologies that support Colorado's growth. Recently, APC has been at the forefront of converting under‑utilized office buildings into affordable multifamily housing, particularly in the Denver metro area, while also serving Colorado's sizable hospitality sector.

"Colorado continues to lead in building electrification, and we see a tremendous opportunity to enable developers and operators with all that is possible in high‑performance buildings," said Trevor Schick, CEO at AIIR Holdings. "Air Purification Company is now our experienced and trusted ally in the Denver metro and high‑elevation markets. Their experience with hospitality, multifamily, and modular applications means we can bring sustainable solutions across the region for years to come."

"Colorado has embraced efficiency and decarbonization, especially in the Denver metro area, converting aging office spaces into multifamily housing and upgrading hospitality properties to meet modern-day expectations," said Scott Jones, President at Air Purification Company. "AIIR's high‑performance units fit with that vision and reduce the need for multiple trades, while delivering strength at altitude, which is a major advantage for our customers."

Both companies also see growing potential in modular construction across Colorado, where winter weather can constrain traditional building schedules. AIIR's self‑contained, factory‑installable units allow modular manufacturers and developers to ship modules with HVAC already integrated, eliminating significant onsite coordination and installation costs.

About AIIR Holdings, Inc.

AIIR Holdings, Inc. is a pioneering provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions designed to enhance comfort and energy efficiency in multi-family, residential, and hospitality settings. AIIR focuses exclusively on delivering innovative, sustainable systems that leverage advanced machine learning technology. Its flagship product, the AIIR Intelligent HVAC system, independently measured 40%+ energy savings v. fixed-speed PTAC or VTAC systems. The system also has AHRI certification, NEEP cold-climate designation, and received the 2025 Product Innovation Award for its excellence in design, performance, and sustainability.

AIIR is committed to creating healthier, more comfortable living spaces through smart technology. Its steadfast dedication to sustainability and innovation drives the development of solutions that improve project outcomes and positively impact the planet.

For more information, visit aiirproducts.com.

Media Contact:

Jack Buttacavoli

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SOURCE AIIR Holdings Inc.