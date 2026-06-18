AIIR Products Partners with Swan Associates to Expand AI‑Powered HVAC Across Connecticut and Western Massachusetts

Family‑owned manufacturers' representative brings AIIR's space‑saving comfort solutions to hospitality, student and senior housing, and multifamily projects in Northeast utility markets

DALLAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIIR Intelligent HVAC (AIIR), a leading provider of AI‑powered heating and cooling solutions, today announced a partnership with Swan Associates, a family‑owned manufacturers' representative serving Connecticut and Western Massachusetts. Now, AIIR's high‑efficiency HVAC systems will support key growth segments, including hospitality, student and senior housing, and multifamily projects across the region.

The collaboration pairs AIIR's compact, high‑performance 8K (8,000 BTU) and 12K heat pump units with Swan Associates' generational service, parts, and sales expertise. The companies will help owners, developers, and operators improve comfort, reduce operating costs, and support aggressive energy‑efficiency goals in the market.

Swan Associates has supported customers with an integrated service division, parts department, and sales team that work together to represent leading HVAC manufacturers in its line card. Under the leadership of Kevin Swan, the firm provides owner‑direct sales as well as bid‑and‑spec support, while its service technicians install and maintain the systems it represents.

AIIR's heat pump systems carry NEEP cold-climate designation and AHRI certification, helping support eligibility for utility incentive programs throughout the Northeast while delivering high-efficiency heating and cooling performance in challenging winter conditions.

"The Northeast markets are exactly the kind of forward‑looking, high‑cost utility areas where AIIR's Intelligent HVAC can make a meaningful impact," said Trevor Schick, CEO at AIIR Holdings. "Swan & Associates brings more than five decades of relationships and high-touch service in this region. Their focus verticals make them an ideal partner to help us deliver efficiency solutions where they're needed most."

"Partnering with AIIR Products allows Swan & Associates to broaden our reach and deepen our impact on the market," said Kevin Swan, President & Owner at Swan Associates. "We're excited about the opportunities this creates – not just for our businesses, but for the customers we support every day.

About AIIR Holdings, Inc.

AIIR Holdings, Inc. is a pioneering provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions designed to enhance comfort and energy efficiency in multi-family, residential, and hospitality settings. AIIR focuses exclusively on delivering innovative, sustainable systems that leverage advanced machine learning technology. Its flagship product, the AIIR Intelligent HVAC system, independently measured 40%+ energy savings v. fixed-speed PTAC or VTAC systems. The system also has AHRI certification, NEEP cold-climate designation, and received the 2025 Product Innovation Award for its excellence in design, performance, and sustainability.

AIIR is committed to creating healthier, more comfortable living spaces through smart technology. Its steadfast dedication to sustainability and innovation drives the development of solutions that improve project outcomes and positively impact the planet.

For more information, visit aiirproducts.com.

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Jack Buttacavoli

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SOURCE AIIR Holdings Inc.